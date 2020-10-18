Nevada County police blotter: Caller reports shot and injured bear was missing

NEVADA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Friday

11:21 a.m. — A caller from Highway 49, near Smith Road, reported another driver was moving recklessly, unable to maintain lanes and showing delayed judgment.

12:15 p.m. — A caller from Cindy Lane, near Lakewood Lane, reported a deer was stuck between two fences.

12:55 p.m. — A caller from Granite Chief Campground reported a broom in the roadway.

3:22 p.m. — A caller from Combie Road, near Bunkerhill Court, reported a possible sick skunk on her front porch.

10:12 p.m. — A caller from Peninsula Court, near Dry Creek Lane, reported a loud party who they said was a regular issue. The caller stated between 20 and 50 young adults had been present in the past, although they were unsure in this instance.

11:04 p.m. — A caller from Tanquary Court, near West Hacienda Drive, reported a loud party involving 50 or more minors, stating they believed alcohol was involved. The caller saw no adults.

Saturday

1:18 p.m. — A caller from Via Vista, near Ridge Road, reported a large dog injured on the side of the roadway.

3:19 p.m. — A caller from Relief Hill Road, near Gaston Road, reported off-road vehicles blocking the roadway and speeding in the area, as well as not following traffic signs.

5:59 p.m. — A caller from Interstate 80, near the Kingvale exit, reported a driver was swerving into other vehicles.

8:08 p.m. — A caller from New School Road, near Poplar Meadow Lane, reported a bear had been shot and injured and became loose. The caller stated he no longer knew where the bear was, and that this was dangerous as the bear could attack.

11:40 p.m. — A caller from Grass Valley Avenue, near Charles Drive, reported a loud party.

NEVADA CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT

Friday

8:48 a.m. — A caller from High Street, near Nevada Street, reported their vehicle’s doors had been smashed.

9:12 a.m. — A caller from Broad Street reported a woman was going through a mailbox.

4:36 p.m. — A caller from Silva Avenue, near Nimrod Street, called to complain about noise from drums.

10:37 p.m. — A caller from Nimrod Street reported loud music coming from a park’s tennis courts.

Saturday

1:21 p.m. — A caller from Searls Avenue, near Sacramento Street, reported a vehicle had been left with all its doors open for about 20 minutes. This was later confirmed to have been because the vehicle owner had just washed the inside of the vehicle.

— Victoria Penate