Nevada County police blotter: Caller reports seductive women loitering by the bridge

Grass Valley Police Department

Tuesday

10:45 a.m. — A woman reported a physical fight involving a man who was refusing to leave. She said he was under the influence and had punched holes in the house.

11:26 a.m. — A caller from Scotia Pines Circle reported the theft of a front license plate.

1 p.m. — A caller from the 700 block of Freeman Lane reported a man and woman in a physical fight in the parking lot, with two children inside their vehicle. The woman had punched the man in the face. The man was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence and child endangerment, and the woman was arrested on charges of domestic violence, being drunk in public and child endangerment.

4:09 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Neal Street reported a possible drug exchange.

4:17 p.m. — A caller from the 600 block of Sutton Way reported an assault with a woman pushing another woman down.

7:30 p.m. — A caller from the 600 block of Freeman Lane reported the theft of Christmas gifts from the locked trunk of a vehicle.

7:42 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 600 block of Freeman Lane reported a man took a bottle of vodka and left on foot. He was located and arrested on suspicion of possessing stolen property, being drunk in public and violating probation.

Wednesday

12:21 a.m. — A caller reported there had been a shooting on Brunswick. Nothing was located during an extensive area check.

2:39 a.m. — A caller from a business in the 1200 block of East Main Street reported drug activity.

3:53 a.m. — A caller from a business in the 800 block of Sutton Way reported a man threw a bottle of water at the caller and was stripping some of his clothes off. He then was possibly dropping his pants.

5:33 a.m. — A caller from a business in the 800 block of South Auburn Street reported a man with a gas can, possibly trying to steal gas before leaving at high speed. No tampering could be detected.

5:42 a.m. — A caller from Pleasant Street reported the theft of a vehicle.

Nevada County Sheriff’s Office

Tuesday

12:31 a.m. — A caller from Lake Forest Drive reported a woman punched a man in the face. No charges were requested and the situation was mediated.

12:36 a.m. — A man from Banner Lava Cap Road reported a burglary, then called back to report multiple people were in the house trashing it before leaving. At 1:14 a.m., he reported someone had a gun to his head, then called again several times. He was placed on a mental health hold and cited for being drunk in public and resisting arrest.

11:38 a.m. — A caller from Mustang Valley Place reported squatters. No one was located during a search of the property.

11:39 a.m. — A caller from Casey Ranch Road reported a theft and trespassing.

Noon — A caller from Brooks and Rattlesnake roads reported mail theft in the area.

12:30 p.m. — A man from Tom Ray Drive reported a woman was running around with a knife, trying to assault him. She locked him out of the house and was punching and hitting him. He said they were arguing because he cannot get a job. She then left.

2:42 p.m. — A woman reported someone posed as her to get her lab results.

4:35 p.m. — A caller from Nevada Union High School reported a student was punched in the back of the head by an 18 year old.

9:04 p.m. — A caller from Highway 49 and Allison Ranch Road reported an “invisible” car with no headlights on.

10:11 p.m. — A caller from New Rome Road reported a neighbor boy kicked over a garbage can.

Nevada City Police Department

Tuesday

9:56 a.m. — A caller from Broad Street reported a man setting up a “store” with products on display.

12:27 p.m. — A caller from Pine Street reported two women and a man loitering and smoking marijuana by the bridge. The caller said the women are there all the time, trying to seduce men. They were gone when an officer arrived.

6:54 p.m. — A caller from Commercial Street reported a dine-and-dash from a sushi restaurant. A woman stole about $45 in food.

— Liz Kellar