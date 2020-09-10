Nevada County police blotter: Caller reports screaming match ‘getting more screamy’
Grass Valley Police Department
Wednesday
11:37 a.m. — A caller from a business in the 100 block of West McKnight Way reported a shoplifter wearing stolen clothes. A woman was arrested on suspicion of shoplifting, possessing stolen property and resisting arrest.
2:02 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 2000 block of Nevada City Highway reported shoplifting, but the merchandise was retrieved. Two people were warned against trespassing.
3:17 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 1000 block of Sutton Way reported the theft of cosmetics.
5:43 p.m. — A woman from the 100 block of Scotia Pines Circle wanted to know if the power was going to keep going out, because she was trying to eat dinner.
8:12 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 700 block of Sutton Way reported a man tried to steal a cart full of items but “ditched” it at the door.
9:57 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 900 block of Sutton Way reported a man broke into a room. He was arrested on suspicion of trespassing and possessing drug paraphernalia.
11:45 p.m. — A caller from Highway 20 and West Empire Street reported an injured mountain lion in the road.
Nevada County Sheriff’s Office
Wednesday
7:03 a.m. — A caller from Devonshire Circle reported a woman violating a restraining order who was then Tased before leaving.
7:08 a.m. — A man from Rough and Ready Highway reported someone forced a gate open.
9:11 a.m. — A caller from Alta Sierra Drive and Lower Circle drives reported mail theft from a locked mailbox.
10:32 a.m. — A caller from East Bennett and Brunswick roads reported a group of juveniles yelling “fire” all morning where there was no fire.
1:53 p.m. — A caller from Fairway Glen Place reported seven checks had been fraudulently written in the caller’s name, for a total of $10,000.
2:24 p.m. — A caller from Oak Canyon Drive reported the theft of two chainsaws from a workshop.
3:29 p.m. — A caller from Lorraine Place reported finding 15 or more pounds of marijuana on the property, and was advised to contact code enforcement.
4:25 p.m. — A caller from Arrowhead Mine Road reported dogs had treed two bears.
4:46 p.m. — A caller from Jitney Lane reported two women in a verbal dispute, then called back to say the screaming match was “getting more screamy.” The situation was mediated.
5:01 p.m. — A caller from Oak Drive and Highway 49 reported a dispute involving retrieving a stolen motorcycle, with the suspect hitting the caller with a gate. All parties were separated.
5:50 p.m. — A caller from Emerald Pools reported juveniles were throwing rocks and one hit her face.
6:56 p.m. — A caller from Torrey Pines Drive reported finding a stolen firearm that had been hidden in the house.
8:10 p.m. — A caller from Magnolia and Spring Ranches roads reported a fence was cut and several people were trespassing.
Nevada City Police Department
Wednesday
9:11 a.m. — A caller from Railroad Avenue reported a woman fraudulently applied for unemployment under the caller’s name and stole a phone.
10:47 a.m. — A caller from Coyote Street reported receiving fraudulent Social Security calls.
7:12 p.m. — A caller from Zion Street reported the theft of a cell phone.
— Liz Kellar
