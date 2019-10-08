Nevada County police blotter: Caller reports ‘riffraff’ doing weird things

Grass Valley Police Department

Monday

7:06 a.m. — A caller from the 1300 block of East Main Street reported a transient sleeping in a tent, and wanted the person moved along. The tent was unoccupied.

9:21 a.m. — A caller reported a theft.

10:23 a.m. — A caller from a business in the 100 block of South Church Street reported a fraud.

10:56 a.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Sierra College Drive reported a buck on the trail had been attacked by a loose dog and was injured and unable to stand.

11:07 a.m. — A caller from a business in the 800 block of East Main Street reported vandalism to a storage shed with a fence cut.

11:20 a.m. — A caller from Highway 49 and Brunswick Road reported a shirtless man on the highway.

1:32 p.m. — A reckless driver with an open container was reported on Brunswick Road and Sutton Way.

3:19 p.m. — A caller from Memorial Park reported a “zombie” in the women’s bathroom just staring at a stall.

9:04 p.m. — A caller from Freeman Lane and Taylorville Road reported a vehicle collision with a woman bleeding from her mouth. A man was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence with a blood alcohol level of .08 or higher causing bodily injury, and hit and run causing injury. His bond was set at $75,000.

Tuesday

1:22 a.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Mill Street reported a woman lying in the middle of the road. She could not be located.

Nevada County Sheriff’s Office

Monday

7:22 a.m. — A caller from Washington reported buying counterfeit coins.

7:29 a.m. — A caller from Cedar Way reported vandalism to a fence.

8:19 a.m. — A caller from North Bloomfield-Graniteville Road and Serene Way reported a person passed out in a vehicle in the middle of the road.

9:35 a.m. — A caller from Wolf and Garden Bar roads reported the theft of six marijuana plants and vandalized fencing.

1:37 p.m. — A caller from Gold Drive reported the theft of prescription medication.

1:54 p.m. — A caller reported finding a juvenile’s 20-30 pounds of trimmed marijuana.

2:10 p.m. — A caller from Thoroughbred Loop reported a dog got out and killed another dog.

3:42 p.m. — A caller from Prospector Road reported a fraudulent PG&E account.

4:32 p.m. — A caller from Pekolee Drive reported an AWOL teen.

4:46 p.m. — A caller reported assault with a deadly weapon, criminal threats, fraud, forgery, impersonation and “insightment” by a roommate.

6:12 p.m. — A caller from Avalon Place reported an argument involving a man and a woman, with the man threatening the woman with a knife. He was arrested on suspicion of making criminal threats, exhibiting a weapon and possessing a switchblade in a vehicle in a public place.

8:13 p.m. — A caller from North Bloomfield-Graniteville Road reported the possible theft of 400 gallons of diesel fuel, as well as aviation fuel.

10:44 p.m. — A caller from Lower Colfax Road reported the theft of items.

Nevada City Police Department

Monday

10:18 a.m. — A caller from Railroad Avenue reported a van with smashed windows, which also had been hotwired.

5:54 p.m. — A caller from Commercial Street reported “riffraff” doing weird things and drugs other than marijuana.

9:31 p.m. — A caller form a business on Railroad Avenue reported hotel guests were drunk and being loud. They then were locking each other out of the room and beating on a vending machine. One man was arrested on charges of violating probation, while another was arrested on an outstanding warrant.

— Liz Kellar