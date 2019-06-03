Nevada County Police Blotter: Caller reports refrigerator-sized pit bull

Grass Valley Police Department

Friday

7:52 a.m. — A caller from the 100 block of West Olympia Drive reported a man walking up and down the street, counting his steps. He could not be located.

8:44 a.m. — A woman reported a pit bull as big as a refrigerator keeps digging under her fence, making her afraid to go outside or let her dogs out.

12:52 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Mill Street reported a man wearing a hat and a boa came in and was saying strange things and bible verses.

1:31 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 100 block of West McKnight reported a woman running out with items.

4:05 p.m. — A caller from the 500 block of Whiting Street reported a drunken man trying to break in. He then was punching a window. A report was taken.

9:19 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 100 block of Neal Street reported a woman refusing to leave. She said she wanted to go home and a taxi was called. At 10:12 p.m., a caller reported she sent the taxi away and was still refusing to leave. She was arrested on suspicion of being drunk in public.

Saturday

12:01 a.m. — A caller from the 100 block of South Church Street reported a man trying to break into vehicles. He was getting a ride home.

1:05 a.m. — A caller reported a person stole items. A juvenile was cited on suspicion of attempted shoplifting, criminal conspiracy, loitering and possessing a controlled substance without a prescription.

11 a.m. — A caller from Carol and Doris drives reported a drunken man lying in the middle of the road. He was arrested on suspicion of being drunk in public.

2:31 p.m. — A caller from Maltman Drive reported a man lying on the side of the road. He was arrested on suspicion of being drunk in public.

2:44 p.m. — A caller from the 1900 block of Nevada City Highway reported a woman stole a backpack, but the victim chased her down and got it back. She also tried to steal a purse.

3:46 p.m. — A caller from Pleasant Street reported a fraud and receiving a fraudulent package.

5:01 p.m. — A caller from Sutton Way and Brunswick Road reported a man screaming at people and saying music was melting his blood. He was not under the influence.

8:58 p.m. — A caller from Stewart Street reported being hit in the head by a thrown rock. The person was transported to the hospital and a report was taken.

9 p.m. — A caller form a business in the 100 block of Neal Street reported a drunken man with his pants down around his ankles. He pulled them back up and left.

11:05 p.m. — A caller from the 700 block of South Auburn Street reported a woman on the ground, crying and screaming not to take her. A man was arrested on suspicion of violating a restraining order.

11:07 p.m. — A caller from Brunswick Road and Sutton Way reported a motorcycle in the road and two men in a physical fight. A report was taken.

Sunday

12:30 a.m. — A caller from the 800 block of Sutton Way reported a man screaming at a woman, and then a physical fight involving five people. A man was arrested on suspicion of being drink in public and furnishing alcohol to a minor.

1:49 a.m. — A caller from Cypress Hill Drive reported a man had been punched and was unconscious after a physical fight. A report was taken.

5:24 a.m. — A caller from South Church Street reported a loud party had been going on all night.

1:11 p.m. — A caller reported a man was on a bad acid trip and had attacked a woman. He then was reportedly “thrashing” the residence. He was taken to the hospital.

6:26 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 100 block of West Berryhill Drive reported a man possibly exposing himself and rubbing lotion on himself, who now was in a hot tub fully clothed. He was moving on.

6:32 p.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Pleasant Street reported the theft of a phone.

Monday

12:58 a.m. — A caller from the 1200 block of East Main Street reported a vehicle hit a dumpster.

Nevada County Sheriff’s Office

Sunday

12:07 a.m. — A caller from Sadie D Drive reported someone blowing up fireworks.

5:49 a.m. — A jail inmate reported child endangerment with a 6-year-old having swallowed a bunch of dope.

10:10 a.m. — A caller from Ridge Road reported a vehicle doing doughnuts in the parking lot. No one was located.

11:48 a.m. — A caller from Willow Valley and Lewis roads reported finding a loaded syringe.

4:19 p.m. — A caller from Torrey Pines Drive reported a woman had hopped a fence. She was escorted off the property.

5:50 p.m. — A caller from Englebright Lake reported a calf stuck in barbed wire.

7:02 p.m. — A caller from Lyre Place reported dogs that had been quarantined as potentially dangerous keep getting out. One lunged at the caller but she was armed with a stun gun. The dogs were collected by their owner.

8:04 p.m. — A caller from Penn Road reported receiving text messages about hiding a body. It appeared to be a prank.

8:06 p.m. — A caller from Round Mountain Ranch Road reported a man waving a bat and threatening to shoot the caller.

9:17 p.m. — A caller from Three Sevens Place reported a boy breaking things and trying to hurt a woman. He was arrested on suspicion of vandalism and battery.

Nevada City Police Department

Saturday

3:03 p.m. — A caller from Gracie and Big Blue roads reported a vehicle off the roadway. No one wanted medical treatment.

4:55 p.m. — A caller from a business on Argall Way reported an employee “vanished” during a shift, which was extremely out of character.

8:44 p.m. — A caller from Broad Street reported a theft.

Sunday

1:55 a.m. — A caller from North Pine Street reported someone keeps knocking on the door. No one was located.

