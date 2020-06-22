Nevada County police blotter: Caller reports reckless Prius driver
Nevada County Sheriff’s Office
Friday
12:43 a.m. — A caller from Brooks and Lower Colfax roads reported two men were squatting in a residence. No one was located.
6:39 a.m. — A caller from Penn Valley Drove reported a man stole alcohol after an employee refused to sell it to him.
8:18 a.m. — A man from North Cherry Creek Road reported the theft of a tractor with a trailer. The suspect also took a sledgehammer to the bumper of the caller’s vehicle, slashed all the tires on a trailer and took the hub caps off the wheels.
8:25 a.m. — A caller from Alta Street reported finding a man sleeping in a hammock, and wanted him moved along.
8:25 a.m. — A caller from Poplar Road reported an IRS scam and gift card fraud.
9:49 a.m. — A woman from Cement Hill Road reported an online fraud in which she was over-charged for gummy bears.
10:21 a.m. — A caller from Rim Rock Lane reported a fraud.
10:30 a.m. — A woman from Hydraulic Way reported a man was yelling at her and hit her with a shovel, cutting her finger. She said he was racist and telling her where she was allowed to walk. A report was taken.
2:01 p.m. — A woman from Banner Lava Cap and Old Tunnel roads reported someone keyed her vehicle. It looked accidental and might have been caused by a bicycle.
3:57 p.m. — A caller from Acacia Court reported a man broke a gate and then was throwing rocks at people. He was issued a warning.
3:59 p.m. — A caller from Linnet Lane reported that a vehicle initially thought to have been vandalized actually had been stolen and wrecked.
11:03 p.m. — A man from Highway 49 and carriage Lane reported someone stole his phone and it had been tracked to that location.
Saturday
8:31 a.m. — A woman from Lake Forest Drive reported a fraud call from someone claiming to be a U.S. Marshal.
8:56 a.m. — A caller from a business on Highway 174 reported having video footage of a person trying to break in the night before.
11:15 a.m. — A caller from Lakeshore North reported the theft of a newspaper four days in a row.
4:40 p.m. — A caller from Wildflower Drive reported the theft of a kayak.
4:50 p.m. — A caller from Blackledge Road reported someone poured a large cup full of nails in a driveway.
11:48 p.m. — A caller from Penn Valley Drive and Pheasant Lane reported the theft of items.
Nevada City Police Department
Friday
9:58 a.m. — A caller from Highway 49 and Coyote Street reported a person in a Prius driving at high speed, screaming at vehicles and going over the double yellow lines on a blind curve.
Saturday
6:14 p.m. — A caller from Nimrod Street reported a man playing bongos in the park.
— Liz Kellar
