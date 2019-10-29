Nevada County police blotter: Caller reports raccoon dragged to death

Grass Valley Police Department

Monday

7:21 a.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Scandling Avenue reported vandalism to vehicles.

9:06 a.m. — A caller from East Main Street and Idaho Maryland Road reported the theft of a street sign.

10:34 a.m. — A man reported that yesterday he woke up and had a pre-emptive thought that “I bet those bums in the forest will start a fire.” He said he just spoke to someone at the front counter, and wanted to complain about the condescending tone he received.

11:41 a.m. — A caller from the 800 block of Sutton Way reported a man beating on things with a stick and yelling and screaming. He was OK and just upset about his camp burning down.

12:01 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 800 block of Idaho Maryland Road reported a possible fraud issue.

12:20 p.m. — A woman from the 200 block of Sutton Way reported a man screaming and yelling, threatening to kill her. He then hit her with a walking stick. She had injuries to her arm. The suspect could not be located and a report was taken.

12:47 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Stewart Street reported a possible attempted break-in with damage seen to a door.

2:08 p.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Depot Street reported the theft of a kid’s bike.

2:14 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 500 block of Sutton Way reported a man just urinated in front of the store.

3:03 p.m. — A caller from Morgan Ranch Drive reported the theft of a generator.

3:51 p.m. — A man from Dow Alexander Park reported he was assaulted by a woman who jumped on him and attacked him. Another caller reported he punched the woman first. He had made a racist remark, threw a cup of whiskey at a tree and then hit her. He was arrested on suspicion of battery and child endangerment.

Nevada County Sheriff’s Office

Monday

12:13 a.m. — A man from Purdon Road reported another man pounding on the door, revving his truck and threatening to beat him up and kill him. He left in a vehicle and no charges were requested.

1:01 a.m. — A man reported he had smoked too much marijuana and was on a farm somewhere. He first said he was at the Yuba River, then at a motel, then he said he was in French Corral. He said he had been camping and was a tourist from Israel. He then said he was at an address behind a locked gate and could not meet deputies.

6:34 a.m. — A caller from Sweetland Road and School Street reported a burglary and a stolen truck.

7:26 a.m. — A caller from Cole Way reported two men looking at residences, who seemed suspicious.

9:39 a.m. — A caller from Highway 174 and Rattlesnake Road reported a large raccoon with a rope tied around its body that appeared to have been dragged to death and left in the middle of the road.

10:55 a.m. — A caller from Mount Olive and Dog Bar roads reported vandalism to a trailer.

11:16 a.m. — A PG&E worker on Highway 49 and Sun Shadow Circle reported a homeowner might have fired a gun at him. The resident was contacted and had been target shooting and was unaware there were PG&E personnel in the area.

12 p.m. — A caller from Jasmine Loop reported the theft of items from a garage.

12:38 p.m. — A caller reported a possible plane into Rollins Lake. No aircraft was located and it was believed to have been a hoax.

12:48 p.m. — A caller from Lasso Loop reported the theft of a phone.

3:17 p.m. — A caller from Wolf Road reported a neighbor’s dog killed a sheep.

3:36 p.m. — A caller from Highway 49 and Old Highway 49 reported an assault.

4:50 p.m. — A caller from Broken Oak Court reported a group of juveniles being rowdy and trying to open doors in the complex.

8:23 p.m. — A caller from a business on Highway 174 and Brunswick Drive reported a woman lurking around the back and checking windows. She could not be located.

10:53 p.m. — A caller from Highway 49 and Wolf Road reported hearing shooting. Nothing was located.

Nevada City Police Department

Monday

4:03 p.m. — A caller from Railroad Avenue reported a theft and vandalism to a business.

9:53 p.m. — A caller from Zion Street and Doane Road reported a truck hit a crosswalk signal pole and left the scene. A man was arrested on suspicion of DUI, hit and run, resisting arrest and petty theft.

— Liz Kellar