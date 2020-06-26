Nevada County police blotter: Caller reports Prius-driving man grunting and acting suspicious

Nevada County Sheriff’s Office

Thursday

8:46 a.m. — A caller from Purdon Road reported numerous instances of trespassing.

9:14 a.m. — A caller from Rainbow Road reported the theft of power tools from a house under construction.

11:17 a.m. — A caller from Lofty Lane reported a woman making strange statements about being robbed and having been hired to work on the property. The woman was arrested on suspicion of being drunk in public.

11:29 a.m. — A man from North Bloomfield Road reported the theft of a cable grip from a mining claim.

1:52 p.m. — A caller from Rough and Ready Highway reported receiving a prank call from Publisher’s Clearing House saying he had won millions of dollars and asking him to buy several gift cards in order to receive the money,

2:03 p.m. — A caller from Excelsior Ditch Camp Road reported a woman in the middle of the road acting “delirious,” claiming a man was chasing her with a knife. She then tried to get in the caller’s house.

2:53 p.m. — A caller from Quail Court reported the theft of jewelry.

4:50 p.m. — A caller from Valley View Road reported the theft of medication and needles from the mail.

7:31 p.m. — A caller from Greenhorn Road and Jamie Way reported a drunken man shooting off a gun.

10:26 p.m. — A caller from You Bet Road and Avery Way reported a vehicle turned off its headlights to drive up to a vacant residence and people were walking around with flashlights. No one was located.

Nevada City Police Department

Thursday

11:18 a.m. — A caller from a business on Sacramento Street and Railroad Avenue reported the theft of a vehicle.

12:19 p.m. — A caller from Searls Avenue and King Hiram Drive reported the theft of a wallet from an unlocked vehicle.

2:04 p.m. — A woman on Broad Street reported that a man in a Prius was grunting at her and acting suspicious.

— Liz Kellar