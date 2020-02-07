Nevada County police blotter: Caller reports possible terrorist armed with carrier pigeons

Grass Valley Police Department

Thursday

4:38 a.m. — A caller from the hospital reported a pregnant woman came in smelling of meth, with marijuana in her bag. She left when confronted.

6:07 a.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Washington Street reported the theft of a cell phone from a vehicle.

9:32 a.m. — A panic alarm was received from Amber Loop, and the resident advised his parrot activated the alarm.

3:39 p.m. — A caller reported a Social Security scam call.

10:34 p.m. — A caller from the hospital reported a man left under the influence of Norco and was told not to drive. He then left in a van.

11:23 p.m. — A man reported he let a woman stay with him, violating the restraining order he had against her. She brought another man home, hit the caller with a shoe and was refusing to leave.

Nevada County Sheriff’s Office

Thursday

3:14 a.m. — A caller from Diamondback Way reported a man causing a disturbance. A man was arrested on suspicion of bodily injury on a cohabitant.

7:45 a.m. — A caller said, “Is this an emergency? I need Taco Bell,” then hung up.

8:08 a.m. — A man from Peyton Place reported identity theft and possible fraudulent use of his Social Security number.

9:29 a.m. — A caller from Evergreen Drive reported a person opening mailboxes.

11:21 a.m. — A woman reported someone had accessed her computer remotely and locked it up, and was asking for money. She was advised to contact an IT specialist to remove malware.

12:25 p.m. — A caller from Upward Way reported a burglary to a building.

12:30 p.m. — A caller from Stone Arch Drive reported an embezzled license plate.

12:43 p.m. — A caller from Carrie Ann Lane reported a physical fight involving two people.

1:30 p.m. — A caller reported an eBay fraud.

1:31 p.m. — A caller from Salt Creek Road and Pioneer Way reported he was doing tree work and someone just shot at him.

1:39 p.m. — A caller reported finding porn on his business website.

3:24 p.m. — A man from Highway 20 and Mooney Flat Road reported a Middle Eastern person with carrier pigeons. He knows this “might sound strange,” but terrorists are trying to find new ways of infiltrating the country.

7:51 p.m. — A caller from Red Dog Road reported hearing five gunshots. Nothing was located.

8:38 p.m. — A caller from the hospital reported an assault victim.

Nevada City Police Department

Thursday

10:17 a.m. — A caller from Broad Street reported a man passed out on the bridge.

— Liz Kellar