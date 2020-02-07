Nevada County police blotter: Caller reports possible terrorist armed with carrier pigeons
Grass Valley Police Department
Thursday
4:38 a.m. — A caller from the hospital reported a pregnant woman came in smelling of meth, with marijuana in her bag. She left when confronted.
6:07 a.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Washington Street reported the theft of a cell phone from a vehicle.
9:32 a.m. — A panic alarm was received from Amber Loop, and the resident advised his parrot activated the alarm.
3:39 p.m. — A caller reported a Social Security scam call.
10:34 p.m. — A caller from the hospital reported a man left under the influence of Norco and was told not to drive. He then left in a van.
11:23 p.m. — A man reported he let a woman stay with him, violating the restraining order he had against her. She brought another man home, hit the caller with a shoe and was refusing to leave.
Nevada County Sheriff’s Office
Thursday
3:14 a.m. — A caller from Diamondback Way reported a man causing a disturbance. A man was arrested on suspicion of bodily injury on a cohabitant.
7:45 a.m. — A caller said, “Is this an emergency? I need Taco Bell,” then hung up.
8:08 a.m. — A man from Peyton Place reported identity theft and possible fraudulent use of his Social Security number.
9:29 a.m. — A caller from Evergreen Drive reported a person opening mailboxes.
11:21 a.m. — A woman reported someone had accessed her computer remotely and locked it up, and was asking for money. She was advised to contact an IT specialist to remove malware.
12:25 p.m. — A caller from Upward Way reported a burglary to a building.
12:30 p.m. — A caller from Stone Arch Drive reported an embezzled license plate.
12:43 p.m. — A caller from Carrie Ann Lane reported a physical fight involving two people.
1:30 p.m. — A caller reported an eBay fraud.
1:31 p.m. — A caller from Salt Creek Road and Pioneer Way reported he was doing tree work and someone just shot at him.
1:39 p.m. — A caller reported finding porn on his business website.
3:24 p.m. — A man from Highway 20 and Mooney Flat Road reported a Middle Eastern person with carrier pigeons. He knows this “might sound strange,” but terrorists are trying to find new ways of infiltrating the country.
7:51 p.m. — A caller from Red Dog Road reported hearing five gunshots. Nothing was located.
8:38 p.m. — A caller from the hospital reported an assault victim.
Nevada City Police Department
Thursday
10:17 a.m. — A caller from Broad Street reported a man passed out on the bridge.
— Liz Kellar
