Nevada County police blotter: Caller reports PG&E office egging

Grass Valley Police Department

Tuesday

9:01 a.m. — A caller from the 100 block of East Empire Street reported the PG&E office had been egged.

9:02 a.m. — A caller from the 300 block of Pleasant Street reported a slashed tire.

10:15 a.m. — A caller from Sierra College Drive and Ridge Road reported people speeding through the intersection due to the lights being out.

10:34 a.m. — A caller from Main Street reported a dog had been pepper sprayed by two officers. It was not known what agency they belonged to.

11:26 a.m. — A caller from Allison Ranch Road and Mill Street reported a transient camp. A man was arrested on suspicion of being out of compliance with his sex offender registration and for violating probation.

12:44 p.m. — A caller from Condon park reported a man holding an axe handle, looking into vehicles.

1:02 p.m. — A caller from Highway 20 and West Empire Street reported someone driving in the wrong lane and at slow speeds. The driver then sped through a stop sign. A warning was issued.

3:36 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 200 block of East Main Street reported a man had two handguns on a table and refused to put them away. He said he wanted to protect the business. He then left in a vehicle. At 4:31 p.m., a caller reported he had returned. A report was taken.

Wednesday

12 a.m. — A caller from Brunswick Road and Loma Rica Drive reported people running the stop light that was out.

Nevada County Sheriff’s Office

Tuesday

6:09 a.m. — A caller requested a welfare check on a woman on Sunset Mountain Place who said she wanted to commit a crime so she could go to jail and get food and water and electricity. She was OK and was able to get her generator working.

8:42 a.m. — A caller from Red Lane reported a stray dog chasing a goat.

9:06 a.m. — A man from Robinson Road reported he was 91 years old and his generator had stopped working. He said he needed help with the generator because he is a veteran and he doesn’t know what is happening with America.

9:39 a.m. — A caller from Dog Bar Road and Norvin Way reported a pit bull that had been picked up Saturday was back and had broken back into the caller’s yard.

10:31 a.m. — A caller from Ridge Road reported finding a stolen Radio Flyer wagon at a store on East Main Street in Grass Valley.

11:35 a.m. — A caller from Old Mill Road reported the theft of gas from a vehicle.

2:55 p.m. — A caller from Norlene Way reported a tree had fallen into a house.

2:56 p.m. — A caller from Carrie Drive reported Social Security fraud. It was a scam phone call.

3:46 p.m. — Several callers from Highway 20 and Pleasant Valley Road reported a calf outside a fence or possibly caught in the fence.

5:37 p.m. — A caller from Garden Bar and Barefoot roads reported three juveniles and four adults in camo armed near a barn, stealing marijuana. She then said two juveniles were standing on top of the barn. A woman was arrested on suspicion of being under the influence of a controlled substance.

6:19 p.m. — A man from Lakeshore South reported the neighbors were outside talking about him and he was upset about it.

6:432 p.m. — A caller from Judith Court reported a burglary with the theft of electronics and checks.

6:56 p.m. — A man from Brunswick Drive reported that PG&E workers had found his stolen safe and passport from a residential burglary on Upper Slate Creek Road.

9:12 p.m. — A caller from Red Dog Road reported someone outside a room making sounds like a monkey every five minutes.

Nevada City Police Department

Tuesday

9:15 p.m. — A caller from Uren Street reported hearing glass breaking and someone going inside a neighbor’s house. Nothing was located.

— Liz Kellar