Nevada County police blotter: Caller reports person for throwing coins at vehicle

Grass Valley Police Department

Thursday

1:52 a.m. — A caller from the 1000 block of Plaza Drive reported a drunken man calling her names and throwing glass beer bottles. He also had an open container. He could not be located.

9:34 a.m. — A caller from a business in the 500 block of East Main Street requested the pickup of a book with drugs inside.

9:58 a.m. — A caller from Highway 20 and Dorsey Drive reported a person throwing coins at a vehicle.

12:07 p.m. — A caller from the 300 block of Pleasant Street reported finding a bed and other belongings in a vacant apartment.

2:48 p.m. — A caller from Penstock Drive reported a stolen vehicle.

2:51 p.m. — A caller from the 600 block of Freeman Lane reported having been hit in the Starbucks line.

8:17 p.m. — A caller from the 600 block of Pelton Way reported a person in a sedan stopping at houses and looking at mailboxes with a flashlight.

Nevada County Sheriff’s Office

Thursday

11:47 a.m. — A caller from Frederick Way reported credit card fraud.

11:51 a.m. — A caller from Streeter Road reported the theft of $3,400 in tools by an employee who stopped showing up for work.

3:46 p.m. — A caller from Quail Drive reported check fraud.

3:53 p.m. — A caller from Highway 174 near Smithys Place reported a vehicle had been vandalized.

7:01 p.m. — A woman from Happy Dale Court reported two dogs attacked her chickens.

7:29 p.m. — A caller from Lime Kiln Road reported an oak tree fell and was blocking the northbound lane.

8:54 p.m. — A man from Highway 49 and Golden Chain Court reported seeing a woman looking into his vehicle, who left when she saw him.

Nevada City Police Department

Thursday

1:06 p.m. — A caller from Searls Avenue reported a woman talking to herself in the middle of the road. She was arrested on suspicion of being under the influence of a controlled substance, providing a false ID and attempting to conceal evidence.

11:09 p.m. — A caller from Broad and Mill streets reported a woman violating a no trespassing order. She was arrested on a trespassing charge.

— Liz Kellar