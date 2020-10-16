Nevada County police blotter: Caller reports person for throwing coins at vehicle
Grass Valley Police Department
Thursday
1:52 a.m. — A caller from the 1000 block of Plaza Drive reported a drunken man calling her names and throwing glass beer bottles. He also had an open container. He could not be located.
9:34 a.m. — A caller from a business in the 500 block of East Main Street requested the pickup of a book with drugs inside.
9:58 a.m. — A caller from Highway 20 and Dorsey Drive reported a person throwing coins at a vehicle.
12:07 p.m. — A caller from the 300 block of Pleasant Street reported finding a bed and other belongings in a vacant apartment.
2:48 p.m. — A caller from Penstock Drive reported a stolen vehicle.
2:51 p.m. — A caller from the 600 block of Freeman Lane reported having been hit in the Starbucks line.
8:17 p.m. — A caller from the 600 block of Pelton Way reported a person in a sedan stopping at houses and looking at mailboxes with a flashlight.
Nevada County Sheriff’s Office
Thursday
11:47 a.m. — A caller from Frederick Way reported credit card fraud.
11:51 a.m. — A caller from Streeter Road reported the theft of $3,400 in tools by an employee who stopped showing up for work.
3:46 p.m. — A caller from Quail Drive reported check fraud.
3:53 p.m. — A caller from Highway 174 near Smithys Place reported a vehicle had been vandalized.
7:01 p.m. — A woman from Happy Dale Court reported two dogs attacked her chickens.
7:29 p.m. — A caller from Lime Kiln Road reported an oak tree fell and was blocking the northbound lane.
8:54 p.m. — A man from Highway 49 and Golden Chain Court reported seeing a woman looking into his vehicle, who left when she saw him.
Nevada City Police Department
Thursday
1:06 p.m. — A caller from Searls Avenue reported a woman talking to herself in the middle of the road. She was arrested on suspicion of being under the influence of a controlled substance, providing a false ID and attempting to conceal evidence.
11:09 p.m. — A caller from Broad and Mill streets reported a woman violating a no trespassing order. She was arrested on a trespassing charge.
— Liz Kellar
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User