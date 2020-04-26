Nevada County police blotter: Caller reports people throwing mud, whistling

Nevada County Sheriff’s Office

Friday

1:08 a.m. — A man from Duggans Road reported a man on his porch pointing a gun at the door and has been there for three nights doing the same thing. The man had broken into his vehicle last week.

1:36 am. — A caller reported two men with guns on private property on Chisum Trail, possibly poachers. No one was located.

9:45 a.m. — A caller from Salmon Mine Road reported three dead foxes that might have been poisoned, and was referred to Fish and Wildlife.

10:13 a.m. — A caller from Rough and Ready Highway reported the neighbors were outside fighting and running power tools, and this was a daily occurrence.

10:29 a.m. — A caller from Red Dog and Cedar Springs roads reported a man going through mailboxes.

11:06 a.m. — A woman from Hanley Drive reported she sold her “as-is” vehicle to scammers who put a false name on the release of liability and were now selling it at a higher price and as in “great condition.”

11:24 a.m. — A caller from Grizzly Hill Road reported two people who might have had weapons had climbed the fence into private property the night before.

11:45 a.m. — A woman reported someone possibly put a tracking device on her vehicle.

12:07 p.m. — A caller from Celio Road reported possible identity theft.

12:17 p.m. — A man from Garden Bar Road reported a man threw rocks at him and his dog while he was riding an ATV.

12:54 p.m. — A caller from Waterfall Lane reported the theft of keys and a weedeater.

2:57 p.m. — A caller from Gold Drive reported the theft of a KDX dirt bike from a locked shed.

6:27 p.m. — A caller from Penn Valley Drive and Lazy Valley Road reported a physical fight involving two men, one of whom was down and bleeding from the face. A report was taken.

Saturday

2:45 a.m. — A caller from a business on Highway 49 reported people throwing mud, banging on the window and whistling really loudly for the last 40 minutes. No one whistling or throwing mud was located.

8:59 a.m. — A caller from River Ranch Road reported a vehicle theft.

9:27 a.m. — A caller from Old Washington Road reported finding dumped mail.

9:35 a.m. — A woman from Pine Cone Circle wanted a mama bear and three bear cubs relocated from her property.

10:33 a.m. — A woman from Alta Sierra Drive reported her vehicle had been broken into and her wallet and purse were stolen, with a card then being used.

11:50 a.m. — A caller from Caroline Lane reported a PG&E scammer asking for money.

11:52 a.m. — A caller from Champagne Lane reported a possibly sick fox lying on the porch.

4:51 p.m. — A 911 hangup proved to be a 7-year-old boy wanting to talk to the officer who gave him stickers. A parent explained to him you don’t call 911 for that.

5:40 p.m. — A report was taken on Lime Kiln Road for assault with a deadly weapon.

8:01 p.m. — A caller from Red Dog Cross and Banner Lava Cap roads reported a mailbox was vandalized.

Nevada City Police Department

Friday

3:49 a.m. — A caller from a business on Zion Street reported two people using a room key they found in the parking lot, and trying the doors. A man and woman were issued a warning.

Saturday

12:36 a.m. — A man was arrested on suspicion of littering, resisting arrest and battery on a peace officer in the 300 block of Sacramento Street.

3:49 p.m. — A caller from Church Street reported a man had assaulted someone.

— Liz Kellar