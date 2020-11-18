Nevada County police blotter: Caller reports party with loud Mariachi band

Grass Valley Police Department

12:10 a.m. — A caller near Dorsey and Joerschke drives reported a man breaking into her blue Subaru and rummaging through her belongings.

12:18 a.m. — A caller on Colfax Avenue near Oak Street reported two suspicious vans with Maine and Oregon plates. The caller said the vehicles were suspicious because of the protests going on in those states.

11:15 a.m. — A caller near Brighton Street and French Avenue reported she was followed to her house by an erratic driver she flipped off.

11:20 a.m. — A caller near Packard Drive and Kathleen Way reported her flag was stolen.

11:53 a.m. — A caller near Kidder Avenue, between Maryland Drive and Bennett Street, reported a bag of contaminated food was left on their porch.

1:36 p.m. — A caller near McKnight Way and Freeman Lane reported a man talking to himself and making customers “uncomfortable.”

2:58 p.m. — A caller between Freeman Lane and Highway 49 reported a male transient being disruptive inside a franchise and requested he be “moved along.”

4:31 p.m. — A caller near Litton and Sierra College drives reported a woman left an infant and a toddler inside a truck.

6:18 p.m. — A caller on Main and South School streets reported he was injured in a vehicle accident between a Honda Element and a Scion.

6:53 p.m. — A caller on Sutton Way near Brunswick Road reported a subject backed into his car in the parking lot and left the scene.

7:31 p.m. — A caller near Whiting and West Empire streets reported their neighbors having a party with a loud Mariachi band.

7:48 p.m. — A caller near Horizon Circle and Morgan Ranch Drive reported she received a call from the Nevada County Sheriff’s Office between 12:40 and 3:30 p.m. asking her for money. The caller said she gave them $3,500.

9:02 p.m. — A caller near Hocking Avenue reported his silver and jewelry were stolen from his home between 7 and 9 p.m.

Nevada County Sheriff’s Office

12:22 p.m. — A caller near Perimeter Road and White Oak Drive reported a truck that dumped sewage on the roadway that spanned over a mile. The caller said he posted images on Facebook.

12:25 p.m. — A caller on Ryder Court near Fine Drive reported a subject evicted earlier that day returned and was attempting to break the lock.

1:10 p.m. — A caller on Edwards Crossing reported graffiti on the bridge that read “White Lives Matter” with a swastika.

7:19 p.m. — A caller on Grizzly Creek Road near North Canyon Road reported a driver recovered a note on his delivery route through North San Juan that read “Please help, caretaker abusing me.”

8:45 p.m. — A caller on Sunny Hill and Sunnyvale Lane reported her neighbor threatened her.

Nevada City Police Department

10:20 a.m. — A caller between Bridge and Mill streets reported a local radio station has received multiple suspicious emails.

5:29 p.m. — A caller on Zion Street, between Providence Mine and Doane roads, reported a dog tied up outside in the rain.

5:50 p.m. — A caller on Boulder Street, between Broad Street and Park Avenue, reported he lent his friend a vehicle that he won’t return.

