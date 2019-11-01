Nevada County police blotter: Caller reports pants-less man not wearing a costume

Grass Valley Police Department

Thursday

8:21 a.m. — A caller from Sutton Way and Dorsey Drive reported seeing some sort of fire in the area. It was a fire deep underground in the burn area, giving off smoke due to the cold temperature.

9:37 a.m. — A caller from a business in the 600 block of Sutton Way reported a man stole cans of air and was being prevented from leaving in a vehicle. He was arrested on suspicion of shoplifting, possessing stolen property, possessing nitrous oxide and drug paraphernalia.

9:46 a.m. — A caller from a business in the 900 block of Sutton Way reported a group of transients loitering, drinking and leaving garbage all over.

12:33 p.m. — A caller from the 600 block of Sutton Way reported a man with no pants on, whose genitals could be seen. It did not look like a costume. He could not be located.

1:57 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Neal Street reported a man tried to strangle him over what he thought was a marijuana theft. The man already had stolen $300 from the caller and was still out looking for him. A report was taken.

2:02 p.m. — A man from a business in the 300 block of Neal Street reported he had been kidnapped from his residence. He said a man and woman came to his residence, told him to get in the car and drove him to the bank with gold that isn’t real. The report was believed to be unfounded.

7:38 p.m. — A caller from the 300 block of Mill Street reported a disoriented man who said he was lost. He was arrested on suspicion of being drunk in public.

8:23 p.m. — A caller from Cypress Hill Drive reported a child received a Tide pod in their trick or treat bag.

9:52 p.m. — A man reported a physical fight with a girl, who hit him in the face and groin area. She said she was the victim. No charges were requested.

Friday

4:26 a.m. — A caller from Woodland Way reported someone pounding on the door. No one was located.

Nevada County Sheriff’s Office

Thursday

4:56 a.m. — A caller from Tammy Way reported a suspicious vehicle in the parking lot with three people possibly drinking alcohol. A man was arrested on suspicion of providing a false ID, possessing a controlled substance without a prescription, possessing drug paraphernalia, and violating probation, as well as on an outstanding felony warrant.

9:55 a.m. — A caller from a youth center on Slow Poke Lane reported a juvenile had assaulted a staff member and a peer. No medical attention was needed and the parties were separated.

12:06 p.m. — A caller from Highway 49 and Allison Ranch Road reported a man ran into the middle of the road and threw a rock at the caller’s vehicle window.

1:12 p.m. — A caller from a school on Duggans Road reported a man trying to take photos of children. He had been confronted and told not to take photos of children and was trying to hide behind a tree. He was a photographer from The Union taking photos of the campus and had left before a deputy arrived.

1:12 p.m. — A caller from Old Mill and Clark roads reported the theft of gasoline.

3:55 p.m. — A caller reported seeing an Instagram video of a man with a machine gun saying he had a new toy and someone was going to get shot. The man had been seen the night before and was very drunk and doing drugs and making weird comments about how “he owns this town.”

5:25 p.m. — A caller from Sweetland Road and Cemetery Street reported the theft of multiple tools from a shed.

5:46 p.m. — A caller from Morro Drive and Idaho Maryland Road reported a bear with a cub and was giving a heads up in case trick-or-treaters were in the area.

6:14 p.m. — A caller from Auburn and Godfrey roads reported the theft of a toolbox.

8:47 p.m. — A caller from Strawberry Circle reported a 13-year-old boy had been sucker punched in the face by another juvenile. No medical attention was needed and no charges were desired.

9:57 p.m. — A caller from Golden Polaris Place reported a woman had been assaulted by a costumed suspect. She had asphalt in a wound but denied falling. She was very drunk and all the evidence suggested she fell.

10:52 p.m. — A man from a business on Highway 49 and Pleasant Valley Road reported a man beat him up. He did not need medical attention.

Nevada City Police Department

Thursday

9:33 a.m. — A caller from Main and Church streets reported the front bumper and license plate of a vehicle were missing.

12:42 p.m. — A caller from Commercial Street reported it looked like someone took a baseball bat to a vehicle parked in the lot overnight.

8:18 p.m. — A caller from American Hill and Gold Tunnel roads reported a man handing out Ecstasy. He could not be located.

8:32 p.m. — A caller from Broad Street reported a man getting in everybody’s face, including children. He was arrested on suspicion of disorderly conduct due to intoxication and possessing a controlled substance.

10:24 p.m. — A caller from Zion Street reported hearing yelling and screaming. A man was arrested on an outstanding warrant from Yuba County.

— Liz Kellar