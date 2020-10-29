Nevada County police blotter: Caller reports online house rental scam

Grass Valley Police Department

Tuesday

12:22 a.m. — A caller reported an assault victim from a business in the 100 block of West Main Street was taken to the hospital.

8:28 a.m. — A man from an undisclosed address reported another man threw him on the ground. He did not want to press charges.

9:53 a.m. — A woman from the 200 block of Sutton reported she was scammed.

11:04 a.m. — A woman from Bank and Bennett streets reported she was shot with a BB gun while driving. It was an Airsoft gun.

11:41 a.m. — A caller from West Empire Street reported a house for sale was being used in an online rental scam.

4:41 p.m. — A caller from the 600 block of Whiting Street reported the theft of two ladders.

10:01 p.m. — A man from an undisclosed address reported another man knocked him from a wheelchair onto the ground and hit him in the face. A report was taken.

Wednesday

8:23 a.m. — A caller from a business in the 900 block of Sutton Way reported a fraud.

4:13 p.m. — A caller from Dee Mautino Park reported a man following children and saying “nasty stuff.” He was arrested on suspicion of being drunk in public.

Nevada County Sheriff’s Office

Wednesday

3:48 a.m. — A caller from Carriage Road near Marsh Lane reported hearing someone possibly trying to break into a trailer. Nothing was located.

9:37 a.m. — A caller from Shoshoni Trail Court reported identity theft with a bank account opened in the victim’s name.

10:54 a.m. — A caller from Covey Court reported a rottweiler bit a person, but no medical attention was needed.

11:47 a.m. — A caller from Refuge Road reported a dead dog had been placed in a drinking water storage tank.

1:16 p.m. — A caller from Alta Sierra Drive and Highway 49 requested a welfare check on a man acting strange and fighting with a sleeping bag.

1:25 p.m. — A caller from Francis Drive reported the theft of an unregistered dirt bike, which possibly was seen at a transient camp in Grass Valley.

2:25 p.m. — A caller from Lake Forest Drive reported something was stolen out of a UPS package and it was then re-taped.

2:51 p.m. — A caller from Bitney Springs Road reported attempted fraudulent activity on credit and debit cards.

3:24 p.m. — A caller from Mt. Olive and Clydesdale roads reported two dogs attacked another dog, which needed veterinary treatment.

9:31 p.m. — A caller from Bear River High School reported three vehicles doing doughnuts in the parking lot.

10:36 p.m. — A caller from Walker Drive reported a woman trespassing on private property, who then left on foot. At 10:55 p.m., the caller reported she had tried to open the front door and was now across the street. The HOME team and the Crisis Stabilization Unit were contacted and no resources were available. She was given a ride to another location.

Nevada City Police Department

Wednesday

5:10 p.m. — A caller from Boulder Street reported a puppy stuck in a hole under the house.

10:07 p.m. — A caller from Spring Street reported a stolen vehicle, which had been left unlocked with the keys inside. A “be on the lookout” alert was issued.

— Liz Kellar