Nevada County police blotter: Caller reports no one wearing mask at yoga class

Nevada County Sheriff’s Office

Friday

11:24 a.m. — A caller on Brunswick Road reported an injured squirrel on the center divider.

11:36 a.m. — A caller on Wet Hill Road between Sierra Springs and Cement Hill roads reported eviction threats from their former landlord.

12:14 p.m. — A caller on North Country Road, between Ponderosa Pines and Dalewood Way, reported a subjected recently out of rehab “in very poor condition.”

1:04 p.m. — A caller on Highway 20 near Interstate 80 reported a hit-and-run.

5:26 p.m. — A caller on Rough and Ready Highway, between Trauner Lane and Mountain Rose Road, reported a deer downed by a Chevrolet Malibu in the roadway.

6:22 p.m. — A caller near Ball Road and Clear Creek Court reported a group of five to six juveniles with hoodies walking around with baseball bats.

6:29 p.m. — A caller near Chisholm Trail, between Tanglefoot Court and Piper Lane, reported that there were possible turkey poachers on her property.

Saturday

1:06 p.m. — A 911 caller near Sebastopol and Sweetland roads reported a potential home buyer was threatened by a neighbor with a knife. The possible buyer was forced to back out without room to turnout around.

3:16 p.m. — A caller near Bragg Avenue, between Engle Street and Alta Vista Avenue, reported that her landlord entered her home without her permission.

3:39 p.m. — A caller on Rattlesnake Road, between Koala and Pleasant lanes, reported an individual from Colorado was stalking them, and broke into their home to urinate on their belongings and defecate in their toilet.

4:53 p.m. — A caller on Boreal Ridge Road reported a party with drinking and drug use.

5:21 p.m. — A caller on Peardon Road reported she left her keys in her car and AAA was not responding.

7:08 p.m. — A caller near Brunswick and Curry drives reported a man lying on the side of the roadway.

9:10 p.m. — A caller near Old Emigrant Trail and Loa Court reported a 36-year-old man barely breathing, possibly due to a drug overdose.

9:48 p.m. — A caller on Sun Shadow Court reported a white Pyrenees dog that was adopted that afternoon as missing.

Nevada City Police Department

Friday

5:21 p.m. — A caller near Providence Mine Road and Zion Street reported a yoga class going on and no one wearing masks.

Saturday

10:24 a.m. — A caller near Sacramento Street, between Valley and South Pine streets, reported the theft of rental bicycle.

11:17 a.m. — A caller near Broad and Sacramento streets reported a group of people “violating her space.”

3:42 p.m. — A caller near Sacramento Street and Woods Court reported a disturbance after employees woke a sleeping subject.

— Rebecca O’Neil