Nevada County police blotter: Caller reports naked man ‘rambling’ to himself

Grass Valley Police Department

Wednesday

7:18 a.m. — A caller from Springhill Drive reported a suspicious vehicle accident, with a Jeep hitting another vehicle and a curb. The Jeep then was ditched in the road and muddy footprints show someone ran from the vehicle. The inside of the Jeep had been rummaged through and it might have been stolen. A report was taken.

8:14 a.m. — A caller from a business in the 600 block of Sutton Way reported a naked man “rambling” to himself. He was arrested on suspicion of being under the influence of a controlled substance and violating probation.

10:04 a.m. — A caller reported email had been hacked and requests for large amounts of cash were being sent around the state.

2:08 p.m. — A caller from Tinloy and Bank streets reported a drunken man in black causing a disturbance. A second call was made at 2:24 p.m. He could not be located.

3:09 p.m. — A caller from the 400 block of East Main Street reported a drunken man in black causing a disturbance. He then was outside drinking a beer and urinating. He was arrested on suspicion of being drunk in public.

3:39 p.m. — A caller from the 300 block of Sutton Way reported a stolen vehicle.

5:07 p.m. — A caller from the 800 block of Sutton Way reported an altercation after a fender-bender, with a man reportedly pulling out a Taser. He was found to have been holding a flashlight, not a Taser. No charges were requested and there was no damage to either vehicle.

7:31 p.m. — After a 911 hang-up, a boy called back pretending to be a parent, and said his child had called by accident. The boy could not provide his whole address and had a hard time answering questions. The mother called and everything was OK.

Nevada County Sheriff’s Office

Wednesday

12:09 a.m. — A caller from Woodpecker Way reported a man had been causing a disturbance and breaking items, and was now driving around the neighborhood while honking his horn.

12:35 a.m. — A caller from the jail reported an inmate in booking had drugs.

2:27 a.m. — A caller from a business on Highway 49 and Wellswood Way reported a man had thrown a lamp and other items at a window. He was arrested on suspicion of being under the influence of a controlled substance, possessing a controlled substance and vandalism.

1:06 p.m. — A caller reported a girl had been assaulted at Lyman Gilmore School in an ongoing issue with other girls.

2:27 p.m. — A caller from Loma Rica and Charles drives reported vandalism to a vehicle.

3:12 p.m. — A caller reported an elderly man had been scammed out of over half a million dollars.

4:57 p.m. — A caller from Alterio Drive reported a tenant moved out and left a dog behind, which was found dead inside the residence.

Nevada City Police Department

Wednesday

8:07 a.m. — A caller from Bennett and Broad streets reported her vehicle tire had been slashed.

8:30 a.m. — A caller from Spring Street reported several vehicles had their tires slashed.

9:55 a.m. — A caller from Valley Street and Searls Avenue reported multiple vehicles with slashed tires.

9:38 p.m. — A caller from Cottage and Winter streets reported a man who might have been slashing tires. Fifteen vehicles were found in the area with flat tires, but the suspect could not be located.

10:01 p.m. — A caller from High and Nevada streets reported the tires on his vehicle had been slashed. A caller from North Pine Street also reported slashed tires.

— Liz Kellar