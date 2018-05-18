Nevada County Police Blotter: Caller reports naked man in enclosed backyard

Grass Valley Police Department

Thursday

7:05 a.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Scotia Pines Circle reported a sofa had been dumped on a lot. The caller had security cameras installed and thinks there may be footage of the sofa being dumped.

7:54 a.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Florence Avenue reported a naked man in her enclosed backyard. A person was arrested on charges of indecent exposure, being under the influence of a controlled substance and loitering on private property.

10:25 a.m. — A caller from the 800 block of West Main Street reported a large kitchen knife stuck in a telephone pole. The knife was disposed of.

1:22 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Joyce Drive reported a man and woman in a wooded area. The caller said she just cleaned up their trash the previous day and now they brought a bike and trailer full of items to the property.

2:09 p.m. — A caller from the 1000 block of East Main Street reported being in an argument with a man. The caller believed he sold her bad cannabis oil.

2:52 p.m. — A caller near the corner of Idaho Maryland Road and Railroad Avenue reported a man removing items from a car and taking them to the creek. Officers found someone gold panning.

4:44 p.m. —A caller from the 100 block of Lidster Avenue reported death threats being received by a juvenile. The threats were coming from a girl in the caller's class, but the juvenile's mom and brother were making threats. The caller said there wasn't any kind of disagreement at school, but the mother of the other juvenile did a lot of drugs and was "kind of out of it." The situation was mediated between all the juveniles.

8:06 p.m. — A caller near the corner of Idaho Maryland Road and Brunswick Road reported campers getting ready to camp. An arrest was made on charges of providing a false ID to specific public officers, being under the influence of a controlled substance and a probation violation.

10:43 p.m. — A caller from the 1000 block of Sutton Way reported his key broke off in his vehicle. A service was en route in the morning because no lock smith was available at that time.

Friday

12:42 a.m. — A caller from the 100 block of South Auburn Street reported a vehicle left on property two hours ago, blocking an entrance for deliveries. Officers found a tired driver getting a nap.

Nevada County Sheriff's Office

Thursday

12:48 a.m. — A caller from Brunswick Road reported her boyfriend was just hit in the head with a firearm. The caller said she heard voices saying they were spitting up blood. She said her boyfriend was a former boxer and he can normally protect himself because he has 297 wins and 17 losses.

4:42 a.m. — A person on Segsworth was arrested on charges of resisting arrest.

7:30 a.m. — A caller near the corner of La Barr Meadows road and Highway 49 reported road rage, with a vehicle driving at high rates of speed and passing in the suicide lane.

7:55 a.m. — A caller near the intersection of Allison Ranch Road and McCourtney Road reported a stolen vehicle from behind a locked gate.

10:29 a.m. — A person in the police department lobby reported a fight from last Friday. The caller said an adult neighbor was trying to instigate children to get into a physical fight. There were ongoing issues between all parties.

11:11 a.m. — A caller from Charles Drive reported his tenant repeatedly slammed a car door into the caller's vehicle.

3:01 p.m. — A caller from John Bauer Avenue hung up. On callback the caller said she originally called because a customer showed up with their residential propane tank in his truck and they thought he was going to leave with the tank. The customer had vacated the property when officers arrived, but the take was on the premises and there was no longer an issue.

3:42 p.m. — A caller from Hidden Valley Road reported a Queensland heeler out of control.

Nevada City Police Department

Tuesday

8:49 a.m. — A caller from the 800 block of Zion Street reported a registration tag stolen from an RV.

9:50 a.m. — A caller from the 700 block of Zion Street reported theft of items from a trash bin overnight. The caller said he had it on video.

1:24 p.m. — A caller from the 800 block of Lidley Avenue reported two men that "don't belong in the area."

4:18 p.m. — A person was stopped near the corner of Sacramento Street and South Pine Street. A person was arrested on charges of one count of felony failure to appear and three misdemeanor failure to appears.

Wednesday

7:57 p.m. — A caller from the 700 block of Zion Street reported a person drove away but was slurring speech while in a store and alcohol could be smelled.

Thursday

8:32 a.m. — A caller from the 400 block of Sacramento Street reported a "hippie" dumping trash into her recycling bin.

9:30 p.m. — A caller from the 300 block of Broad Street reported an employee left his "working" machete outside a business. Employees asked him to put it in his vehicle and he complied, but was then upset that 911 was called.

— Ross Maak