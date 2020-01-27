Nevada County police blotter: Caller reports naked landlord armed with guns

Grass Valley Police Department

Sunday

10:09 a.m. — A man from the 200 block of Sutton Way reported his vehicle had been broken into.

10:58 a.m. — A woman from the 200 block of Dorsey Drive reported a phone scam involving loan approval, in which she list $600.

1:49 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 800 block of Sutton Way reported the theft of several blankets.

6:08 p.m. — A man from the 800 block of Sutton Way reported he had been assaulted by two men in a truck. He did not want to press charges; he just wanted to get it off his chest.

6:24 p.m. — A caller from Highway 20 and Brunswick Road reported two men in a physical fight.

6:35 p.m. — A caller reported an assault.

10:59 p.m. — A man reported he had been forced by a company to “deal blackjack money” and was threatened.

Nevada County Sheriff’s Office

Sunday

6:18 a.m. — A caller from Big Oak Drive reported a woman took the caller’s phone. She was arrested on suspicion of battery on a spouse, and a warrant.

6:23 a.m. — A caller from Norlene Way reported a stolen vehicle.

9:06 a.m. — A caller from Mystic Mine Road reported a chimney fire.

11:27 a.m. — A caller from a business on Industrial Place reported the theft of a coat valued at $250.

12:56 p.m. — A caller from Diamondback Way reported threats and vandalism.

1:01 p.m. — A caller from School Street reported a person had shot a cat.

1:18 p.m. — A caller from C Street reported an attempted burglary to a residence, with blood and hair on broken glass.

1:40 p.m. — A caller from Chukar Drive reported receiving a fraud message.

2:32 p.m. — A caller from Champion Road reported a burglary to a vehicle, with a purse stolen out of the trunk.

6:28 p.m. — A caller from Alta Sierra Drive reported a man stole an Xbox.

7:10 p.m. — A caller from Indian Springs and Eddy Ranch roads reported three trespassers with flashlights, who fled when confronted. They could not be located.

9:36 p.m. — A woman from Honey Mushroom Lane reported her landlord showed up at her house naked with guns two weeks ago, and refused to leave until today. He then texted her and told her she needed to move out in 24 hours. The eviction process and restraining orders were explained to the caller.

Nevada City Police Department

Sunday

3:19 a.m. — A caller from Broad Street reported the theft of a wallet, which contained a concealed carry weapon permit.

9:48 p.m. — A caller from North Pine and Commercial streets reported two intoxicated men were chasing and harassing homeless people. A man was arrested on an outstanding warrant for misdemeanor battery.

— Liz Kellar