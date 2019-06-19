Nevada County Police Blotter: Caller reports marauders from another planet

Grass Valley Police Department

Tuesday

7:14 a.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Mill Street reported a man climbing scaffolding. He could not be located.

8:02 a.m. — A caller from a business in the 800 block of Sutton Way reported a woman claiming someone was after her and wants to kill her with a gun. She was cursing at dispatch. She was arrested on suspicion of being under the influence of a controlled substance.

9:18 a.m. — A caller from a business in the 1800 block of East Main Street reported an aggressive panhandler following people.

12:01 p.m. — A caller from the hospital reported a patient drove there drunk.

1:44 p.m. — A caller reported people giving alcohol to juveniles.

1:49 p.m. — A caller from a fraudulent prescription medication refill.

3:18 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 100 block of South Auburn Street reported two boys shoplifted candy and chips.

3:26 p.m. — A caller from the 300 block of Sierra College Drive reported a patient who had been sedated drove away.

5:10 p.m. — A caller reported people cut the lock on a refrigerator and cut the electricity.

6:02 p.m. — A caller from South Auburn Street and East McKnight Way reported a stolen vehicle. A man was arrested on suspicion of vehicle theft and attempted possession of stolen property.

6:07 p.m. — A caller from the 300 block of Alta Street reported a driver with an open container.

9:51 p.m. — A caller from the 200 block of East Main Street reported a woman who seemed under the influence walking around in a bra and no shoes. She could not be located.

Wednesday

1:24 a.m. — A caller from Packard Drive and Butler Street reported a woman screaming at the top of her lungs. She could not be located.

2:47 a.m. — A woman from the 100 block of East McKnight Way reported a man stole her phone. He was arrested on an outstanding warrant.

4:31 a.m. — A caller from the 300 block of Sutton Way reported a man and woman going through dumpsters.

6:36 a.m. — A caller from the 200 block of South Church Street reported finding a syringe and some dumped mail.

Nevada County Sheriff’s Office

Tuesday

9:50 a.m. — A man from Lazy Valley Road reported his truck had been spray-painted with male genitalia.

10:29 a.m. — A woman from Birch Way reported someone broke her solar lights.

10:34 a.m. — A caller from Lakeshore North reported a person took a check and cashed it.

1:18 p.m. — A caller from Robin Street reported the theft of cash from a locked vehicle.

2:10 p.m. — A caller from Alioto Drive reported a rental scam.

2:34 p.m. — A caller from Monarch Court reported ongoing TP’ing issues.

4:25 p.m. — A caller from Trio Court reported illegal shooting.

4:36 p.m. — A caller from Country Heights Drive reported a man stealing a motorhome. A report was taken.

7:32 p.m. — A caller from Bissell Place reported having been kicked in the knee by a juvenile.

7:59 p.m. — A man from Vintage Drive reported at least 12 marauders stealing anything that is not tied down, who are from another planet and are speaking gibberish. He then said they had just moved in next door.

8:13 p.m. — A caller from Lake Forest Drive reported an elderly woman who seemed confused and who had been coming out of her house in the nude and sitting on her porch. She was taken to the hospital.

11:35 p.m. — A caller from the hospital reported a man from Mustang Valley Place had been assaulted. He reportedly was shot with a pellet gun, beaten with a golf club and run over by a quad. A report was taken.

Nevada City Police Department

Tuesday

6:05 p.m. — A caller reported water coming from the front of the National Hotel balcony, causing parts of the downstairs ceiling to fall off.

