Nevada County Police Blotter: Caller reports man yelling at rose bush

Grass Valley Police Department

Tuesday

8:05 a.m. — A caller from the 700 block of Maltman Drive reported transients sleeping upstairs. The caller said they were leaving trash and tenants were complaining. Contact was made with the property owner.

12:03 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Union Jack Street reported someone camping either on the public roadway or on private property. Officers found the owner to be a resident.

12:34 p.m. — A caller from the 500 block of Fawcett Street had questions about a neighbor leaving a fridge out with a sign that said, "Free." The caller's question is if it is legal to leave it there without strapping it shut.

2:08 p.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Colfax Avenue went into the basement of a business and it appeared someone had broken in. The locks were broken and the caller said she didn't know if someone was inside.

Recommended Stories For You

2:43 p.m. — A caller from the 300 block of Bennett Street reported getting threats from someone saying he's going to "get her." The caller said she feared returning home.

3:02 p.m. — A caller near the corner of Mill Street and Walsh Street reported a man shouting and yelling at a rose bush. Officers found the man to be fine.

11:09 p.m. — A caller from the 300 block of Sutton Way hung up. On call back, the caller was uncooperative and finally said she misdailed. The caller sounded less than truthful.

Nevada County Sheriff's Office

Tuesday

12:28 a.m. — A caller near the intersection of Highway 49 and Running M Drive reported a cow in the middle of the road. The cow was moved along to a pasture.

3:23 a.m. — The CHP, near the intersection of Highway 20 and Harmony Ridge Road, requested assistance to check the area for two "boulders" in the road.

9:48 a.m. — A caller from Patricia Way reported a neighbor verbally assaulted the caller and threw eggs and coffee on her vehicle.

1:03 p.m. — A caller from Table Meadow Road reported a man at the front door knocking, then went into the garage and was taking items and putting them in the trunk of his vehicle. The caller didn't know the man. The caller said the man kept going into the garage, she could hear him moving things around and she'd never seen him before in her life. The caller said the man keeps walking back and forth from garage to vehicle, putting items in his trunk. She couldn't tell what he was putting in the vehicle and she said she can hear him in the garage but couldn't tell what he was doing. Officers found the homeowner had hired someone and forgot to tell the caller.

4:41 p.m. — A caller from Lodestone Court reported all lights were off at a residence and no one was home or answering the door. All vehicles were in the driveway. The caller was concerned because no one was answering and the caller said that was uncharacteristic. The caller said she lives there but was locked out of the residence. The caller called back to say she was able to get inside and mother and sister were asleep.

— Ross Maak