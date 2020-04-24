Nevada County police blotter: Caller reports man with pants down, woman dancing in her underwear

Grass Valley Police Department

Thursday

10:52 a.m. — A caller from the 600 block of East Main Street reported a man with his pants down and a plastic bag on his head, and a woman dancing in her underwear. They were moving along.

12:48 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 200 block of Sierra College Drive reported a theft by a woman, who was cited and released on suspicion of shoplifting.

Support Local Journalism Donate



1:37 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Mill Street reported an ongoing issue with a Corvette burning out and driving recklessly.

5:04 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Chester Street reported several unlocked vehicles had been rummaged through, and requested extra patrols.

7:39 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Kathleen Way reported a drug deal in progress.

Nevada County Sheriff’s Office

Thursday

8:16 a.m. — A caller from Sweetland Road and School Street reported issues with dogs. A warning was issued to the owner.

8:19 a.m. — A caller from Carrie Ann Lane reported a dog at large again. A warning was issued.

8:59 a.m. — A caller from Dog Bar and La Barr Meadows roads reported two men leaving a property with armfuls of items, including a car battery. They were walking quickly and seemed suspicious. They could not be located.

11 a.m. — A caller from Hidden Valley Road reported items had been stolen from a property.

12:08 p.m. — A caller from Bear River High School reported the ticket booth and snack shack were broken into and it was caught on camera. A juvenile was cited on suspicion of burglary and criminal conspiracy.

12:11 p.m. — A caller from Streeter Road and Highway 49 reported a utility trailer was stolen.

12:25 p.m. — A caller reported that someone stole gas from a vehicle belonging to the Salvation Army on Alta Street and punctured the tank with a knife. The caller had taken the vehicle to a gas station on South Auburn Street to fill up and now there was gas all over the ground. Public Works was called out for the gas spill.

12:42 p.m. — A woman from Highway 49 and Tadpole Creek Road reported a worker was sick and coughed in her face.

1:59 p.m. — A caller from Oakmont Way reported receiving an email threatening to release compromising pictures if they did not send them Bitcoin.

2:21 p.m. — A caller from Banner Lava Cap Road reported a theft from a safety deposit box.

3:33 p.m. — A caller from Sunset Hill Road reported the theft of items.

7:53 p.m. — A caller from Saddleback Lane reported mail theft.

Nevada City Police Department

Thursday

1:52 p.m. — A caller from Spring Street reported a fraudulent legal document.

7:01 p.m. — A caller from Seven Hills School reported juveniles spray painting on school grounds. One suspect was cited on suspicion of possessing ammunition on school grounds and possessing a large-capacity gun magazine, and a second suspect was cited on suspicion of contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

— Liz Kellar