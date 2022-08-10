Nevada County police blotter: Caller reports man with knife chasing people

GRASS VALLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT

Tuesday

2:03 p.m. – A person visited the lobby of the police department to turn in a few items — two castles and a king.

5:15 p.m. – A caller from Highway 20/49 reported a male just sitting on the center divide who then ran across the freeway.

11:32 p.m. – A caller from Mill Street reported a male with a large knife chasing people.

11:54 p.m. – A caller from Plaza Drive reported a male subject lying in a blue tarp in the traffic lane between Brunswick Road and Sutton Way. The subject did not respond to the caller, but another male subject came out of the woods wearing a headlamp saying the subject in the tarp was sleeping.

NEVADA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Tuesday

12:13 p.m. – A caller from Pioneer Way reported a large turtle in their backyard, possibly someone’s pet.

12:46 p.m. – A caller from Highway 174 reported a limo that has been parked at the location for a few days.

1:24 p.m. – A caller from Zinfandel Lane reported two loose pigs in their backyard and requested they be picked up.

7:01 p.m. – A caller from Englebright Lake requested a dead animal be removed from the lake. The caller was advised to contact the marina.

NEVADA CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT

Tuesday

12:10 p.m. – A caller from Broad Street had called in a few days ago to report illegal dumping of trash at their home. The caller said the trash was still there and they would like it taken care of.

9:33 p.m. – A caller from Gracie Road reported hearing a subject shooting in the area; approximately 30 to 50 shots were heard. The caller requested surveillance cameras be installed because this has been happening for a month.

— Jennifer Nobles