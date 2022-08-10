Nevada County police blotter: Caller reports man with knife chasing people
GRASS VALLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT
Tuesday
2:03 p.m. – A person visited the lobby of the police department to turn in a few items — two castles and a king.
5:15 p.m. – A caller from Highway 20/49 reported a male just sitting on the center divide who then ran across the freeway.
11:32 p.m. – A caller from Mill Street reported a male with a large knife chasing people.
11:54 p.m. – A caller from Plaza Drive reported a male subject lying in a blue tarp in the traffic lane between Brunswick Road and Sutton Way. The subject did not respond to the caller, but another male subject came out of the woods wearing a headlamp saying the subject in the tarp was sleeping.
NEVADA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Tuesday
12:13 p.m. – A caller from Pioneer Way reported a large turtle in their backyard, possibly someone’s pet.
12:46 p.m. – A caller from Highway 174 reported a limo that has been parked at the location for a few days.
1:24 p.m. – A caller from Zinfandel Lane reported two loose pigs in their backyard and requested they be picked up.
7:01 p.m. – A caller from Englebright Lake requested a dead animal be removed from the lake. The caller was advised to contact the marina.
NEVADA CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT
Tuesday
12:10 p.m. – A caller from Broad Street had called in a few days ago to report illegal dumping of trash at their home. The caller said the trash was still there and they would like it taken care of.
9:33 p.m. – A caller from Gracie Road reported hearing a subject shooting in the area; approximately 30 to 50 shots were heard. The caller requested surveillance cameras be installed because this has been happening for a month.
— Jennifer Nobles
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.