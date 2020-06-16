Nevada County police blotter: Caller reports man trying to ‘karate’ people

Grass Valley Police Department

Monday

1:16 a.m. — A caller from the 400 block of South Church Street reported hearing someone banging and possibly dragging something across the floor. A man was arrested on suspicion of being drunk in public and providing a false ID, as well as an outstanding warrant.

3:38 a.m. — A caller from the 1000 block of Sutton Way reported a man throwing things in the parking lot. He was taken to the hospital and subsequently arrested on a vandalism charge.

10:31 a.m. — A caller from a business in the 100 block of Joerschke Drive reported vandalism to vehicles, with gas caps removed and tinder shoved into one of the gas tanks. The caller suspected an attempt to blow up a van. The caller also reported an ongoing problem with gas siphoning.

11:14 a.m. — A caller from a business in the 800 block of Sutton Way reported a man stole two beers and deli items and left on foot. He could not be located.

11:52 a.m. — A caller reported a stolen check.

12:35 p.m. — A caller reported community members had cleaned up trash and needles from a homeless camp off the Litton Trail and requested pickup of the bags.

2:07 p.m. — A woman from the 600 block of South Auburn Street reported a person hit her in the face.

5:49 p.m. — A caller reported a man pushed a woman to the ground before leaving. An emergency protective order was issued.

6:59 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 800 block of Sutton Way reported a man trying to “karate” people. It was a mental health issue and he was escorted out of the store.

10:54 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 600 block of South Auburn Street reported a woman was trespassing and stole items from a house. She was arrested on suspicion of possessing stolen property.

Nevada County Sheriff’s Office

Monday

5:43 a.m. — A caller from Adam Avenue reported a small black bear walking around the area.

10:22 a.m. — A caller from Burkard Lane reported stolen mail.

10:54 a.m. — A caller from Clark Creek School reported someone entered the school through a roof hatch in the kitchen. It was not known whether anything was stolen.

12:21 p.m. — A caller from a business on La Barr Meadows Road reported a burglary to a storage unit.

4:30 p.m. — A caller from Moores Flat Road reported a burglary to an unlocked shed with items stolen that include a quad and a gas can.

8:41 p.m. — A caller from Tammy Way reported a man with a knife was yelling and broke another man’s golf clubs. No charges were requested.

Nevada City Police Department

Monday

8:15 a.m. — A caller from a business on Searls Avenue reported items were taken from the front yard and placed outside the fence line, possibly in a theft attempt. Extra patrols were requested.

12:53 p.m. — A caller from a business on Argall Way reported the theft of multiple items.

1:12 p.m. — A caller from Redbud Way reported a stolen bike.

— Liz Kellar