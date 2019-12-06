Nevada County police blotter: Caller reports man taking off clothes, swinging from tree
Grass Valley Police Department
Thursday
11:43 a.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Olympia Park Road reported a man driving a vehicle who was smoking from a meth pipe.
12:26 p.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Gates Place reported two men lying in the road, drinking beer. They could not be located.
12:59 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 600 block of Freeman Lane reported a man stole a bottle of alcohol. He was arrested on suspicion of being drunk in public.
3:57 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 700 block of Freeman Lane reported a woman shoplifting.
8:10 p.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Sierra College Drive reported the theft of a laptop.
8:45 p.m. — A caller reported a man threw items and broke a sink with a frying pan.
9:21 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 400 block of South Auburn Street reported a woman was caught checking car doors and left on foot. She could not be located.
Friday
3:30 a.m. — A caller reported a man walking around with a “Taser stick” zapping it at people. He could not be located.
Nevada County Sheriff’s Office
Thursday
8:26 a.m. — A caller from Devonshire Circle reported a loose dog chased a child into a house.
8:38 a.m. — A caller from Streeter Road reported the theft of tools from a vehicle.
8:58 a.m. — A caller from Dray Court reported a Social Security scam.
11:25 a.m. — A caller from Darlene Court reported the theft of mail.
12:24 p.m. — A caller from Goldcone drive reported bank fraud.
12:43 p.m. — A caller from Tyler Foote Crossing Road and Highway 49 reported the theft of a generator.
12:50 p.m. — A caller from Cottrell Road reported credit card fraud.
1:39 p.m. — A caller from Casey Ranch Road reported a burglary in progress, finding a lock cut and a truck with the doors open. At least one man fled on foot, possibly more were involved.
4:20 p.m. — A caller from Kilham Mine Road reported a man outside taking his clothing off, yelling and swearing, throwing clothing all over and swinging on a tree. He then began throwing rocks.
Nevada City Police Department
Thursday
12:08 a.m. — A caller from Church Street reported two vehicles had their tires slashed.
7:29 a.m. — A caller from North Pine and Broad streets reported multiple vehicles had tires slashed.
8:04 a.m. — A caller from Clark Street reported vandalism to a vehicle.
8:31 a.m. — A caller from Coyote Street reported a man sitting in his truck, who said he came from jail and was freezing. The man was wearing a blanket and pajama bottoms, was refusing to get out and said he needed a ride. He then got out of the truck.
8:46 a.m. — A caller from Park Avenue Extension reported the theft of household items by someone who left a cup of urine.
11:32 a.m. — A caller from Sacramento Street reported tires slashed overnight.
1:54 p.m. — A caller from Zion Street reported a vehicle in the parking lot hit several signs and left. It could not be located.
3:21 p.m. — A caller from a business on Argall Way reported theft by an employee.
4:35 p.m. — A caller from Mill Street reported two vehicles had slashed tires.
4:45 p.m. — A caller from North Pine Street reported a slashed tire.
6:35 p.m. — A caller from Broad and Mill streets reported a man with a partial mask, carrying a spiked ball on a chain, harassing people. He was arrested on suspicion of possessing a controlled substance, resisting arrest and violating probation.
8:22 p.m. — A caller from Main Street reported tires were slashed the previous night.
9:38 p.m. — A caller from North Pine and Broad streets reported two men in black carrying pointed sticks. They could not be located.
— Liz Kellar
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.