Nevada County police blotter: Caller reports man taking off clothes, swinging from tree

Grass Valley Police Department

Thursday

11:43 a.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Olympia Park Road reported a man driving a vehicle who was smoking from a meth pipe.

12:26 p.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Gates Place reported two men lying in the road, drinking beer. They could not be located.

12:59 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 600 block of Freeman Lane reported a man stole a bottle of alcohol. He was arrested on suspicion of being drunk in public.

3:57 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 700 block of Freeman Lane reported a woman shoplifting.

8:10 p.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Sierra College Drive reported the theft of a laptop.

8:45 p.m. — A caller reported a man threw items and broke a sink with a frying pan.

9:21 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 400 block of South Auburn Street reported a woman was caught checking car doors and left on foot. She could not be located.

Friday

3:30 a.m. — A caller reported a man walking around with a “Taser stick” zapping it at people. He could not be located.

Nevada County Sheriff’s Office

Thursday

8:26 a.m. — A caller from Devonshire Circle reported a loose dog chased a child into a house.

8:38 a.m. — A caller from Streeter Road reported the theft of tools from a vehicle.

8:58 a.m. — A caller from Dray Court reported a Social Security scam.

11:25 a.m. — A caller from Darlene Court reported the theft of mail.

12:24 p.m. — A caller from Goldcone drive reported bank fraud.

12:43 p.m. — A caller from Tyler Foote Crossing Road and Highway 49 reported the theft of a generator.

12:50 p.m. — A caller from Cottrell Road reported credit card fraud.

1:39 p.m. — A caller from Casey Ranch Road reported a burglary in progress, finding a lock cut and a truck with the doors open. At least one man fled on foot, possibly more were involved.

4:20 p.m. — A caller from Kilham Mine Road reported a man outside taking his clothing off, yelling and swearing, throwing clothing all over and swinging on a tree. He then began throwing rocks.

Nevada City Police Department

Thursday

12:08 a.m. — A caller from Church Street reported two vehicles had their tires slashed.

7:29 a.m. — A caller from North Pine and Broad streets reported multiple vehicles had tires slashed.

8:04 a.m. — A caller from Clark Street reported vandalism to a vehicle.

8:31 a.m. — A caller from Coyote Street reported a man sitting in his truck, who said he came from jail and was freezing. The man was wearing a blanket and pajama bottoms, was refusing to get out and said he needed a ride. He then got out of the truck.

8:46 a.m. — A caller from Park Avenue Extension reported the theft of household items by someone who left a cup of urine.

11:32 a.m. — A caller from Sacramento Street reported tires slashed overnight.

1:54 p.m. — A caller from Zion Street reported a vehicle in the parking lot hit several signs and left. It could not be located.

3:21 p.m. — A caller from a business on Argall Way reported theft by an employee.

4:35 p.m. — A caller from Mill Street reported two vehicles had slashed tires.

4:45 p.m. — A caller from North Pine Street reported a slashed tire.

6:35 p.m. — A caller from Broad and Mill streets reported a man with a partial mask, carrying a spiked ball on a chain, harassing people. He was arrested on suspicion of possessing a controlled substance, resisting arrest and violating probation.

8:22 p.m. — A caller from Main Street reported tires were slashed the previous night.

9:38 p.m. — A caller from North Pine and Broad streets reported two men in black carrying pointed sticks. They could not be located.

— Liz Kellar