Nevada County Police Blotter: Caller reports man swinging ax as his pants fall down

Grass Valley police department

Friday

2:56 p.m. — A caller on the 800 block of Old Tunnel Road reported $3,000 in fraudulent credit card charges going toward online gaming. A report was taken.

6:59 p.m. — A caller on the 500 block of Sutton Way reported his cell phone was stolen. A report was taken.

Saturday

1:09 p.m. — Several callers on the 100 block of Mill Street reported seeing six teenagers running on top of different buildings in the area. The juveniles were released to their parents.

1:11 p.m. — A woman on the 600 block of Freeman Lane reported her purse was stolen from a table while she was in line at a coffee chain.

7:05 p.m. — A caller on the 400 block of Idaho Maryland Road reported someone shot out his car window between 4 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.

Sunday

2:20 a.m. — A driver on the 1800 block of East Main Street was arrested while in the drive-thru of a fast food chain under suspicion of driving while under the influence.

NEVADA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Friday

6:20 a.m. — An inmate was taken to the emergency room after being assaulted by another inmate on Maidu Avenue. A report was filed.

4:21 p.m. — A caller on Suzanne and Cedar ways reported two German shepherd dogs attacked her cat. The dogs were black and white and one had three legs.

4:48 p.m. — A caller on Old Mill Road reported his neighbors were having a gun fight, shooting at each other across the canyon for the last two hours. Another caller reported they were just target shooting.

9:43 p.m. — A driver on Alta Sierra Drive was stopped and arrested under suspicion of driving with a suspended license.

Saturday

10:03 a.m. — A caller near the Yuba River crossing on Highway 49 reported their car was stolen.

11:48 a.m. — A caller on Champion Road and Old Downieville Highway reported her car was burglarized and its windows were broken.

1:07 p.m. — A caller on Kenwood Drive and Pine Court reported her quad was stolen from the side of her house sometime within the last month.

1:17 p.m. — A caller on Lodestar Drive and Peyton Place reported finding an iPad.

3:53 p.m. — A caller on Pleasant Valley and Blackledge roads reported a suspicious circumstance after seeing a man swinging an ax with his pants falling down along with an “extremely strong” woman “lifting huge logs.”

4:53 p.m. — A caller on Little Valley Road and Beeman Lane reported seeing someone in an orange hoodie steal a package off her doorstep. A report was taken.

NEVADA CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT

Friday

2:36 a.m. — A caller on Indian Flat Road and Hirschman’s Pond reported their car was stolen.

— John Orona