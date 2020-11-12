Nevada County police blotter: Caller reports man offering shots of alcohol

Grass Valley Police Department

Tuesday

12:28 a.m. — A man from the 200 block of Washington Street reported his father was drunk and chasing him with a knife, and he locked him out of the house. He then was trying to break down the door and break a window. The son was angry because the father had the TV on too loud and turned the power off, then locked his father out when he went to turn it back on. Both men agreed to go to bed.

6:36 a.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Dorsey Drive reported a vehicle occupied by two people, one of whom was naked. It could not be located.

6:51 a.m. — A caller from a business in the 1800 block of East Main Street reported a customer punched an employee and left. No charges were requested.

12:18 p.m. — A caller from Ridge Road and Donald Avenue reported a person just pulled a knife on another person. A report was taken.

1:24 p.m. — A caller from the 500 block of Crown Point Circle reported a man on meth being aggressive, who had been locked out of the building and now was talking to God on a fake phone. He was arrested on suspicion of being under the influence of a controlled substance.

2:48 p.m. — A caller from the 900 block of East Main Street reported a man broke into a vehicle. He could not be located.

4:45 p.m. — A man at Condon Park reported a woman vandalized his items.

6:22 p.m. — A caller from Tinloy and Bank streets reported a man carrying alcohol and asking a woman if she wanted to take shots. He was arrested on suspicion of being drunk in public.

8:46 p.m. — A caller from the 400 block of Henderson Street reported a man shining a flashlight into cars in the parking lot,

Wednesday

9:26 a.m. — A caller from a business in the 400 block of East Main Street reported a man with two kids in the car, nodding off and “flailing” at a gas pump. He was arrested on suspicion of possessing a controlled substance and providing a false ID to a peace officer.

10:25 a.m. — A caller from Condon Park reported a transient camp with one person possibly smoking meth. A man was arrested on suspicion of possessing drug paraphernalia and resisting arrest.

11:44 a.m. — A caller from the 800 block of Old Tunnel Road reported finding a bag of meth in the parking lot.

Nevada County Sheriff’s Office

Wednesday

9:59 a.m. — A caller from Alta Sierra reported someone wanting to start an armed neighborhood watch.

10:06 a.m. — A caller from Stinson Drive reported a man was possibly under the influence of marijuana and hit a girl. A report was taken.

12:04 p.m. — A caller from Polaris Drive reported illegal dumping.

1:39 p.m. — A caller from Cooper Road and Countrywood Lane reported the theft of a package.

2:58 p.m. — A caller from Sandie Lane reported a girl was scammed for money via Instagram.

3:50 p.m. — A caller from a business on Penn Valley Drive reported renting two pieces of equipment to a customer, who had not returned them and had blocked the store’s calls.

6:28 p.m. — A caller from Pine Cone Circle reported a man and a teenage boy were in a physical fight, and the man fell and hit his head. He was taken to the hospital for a nose injury and no prosecution was desired. It was mutual battery.

Nevada City Police Department

Wednesday

12:53 a.m. — A vehicle with no plates was stopped on Broad Street, and a man was arrested on suspicion of being drunk in public and violating license requirements.

