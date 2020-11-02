Nevada County police blotter: Caller reports man in clown costume disrupting traffic
GRASS VALLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT
Friday
6:16 a.m. — A 911 caller from Auburn Street, between Chester and Richardson streets, reported mail all over the roadway addressed to residents located all over the county.
12:16 a.m. — A caller from Idaho Maryland Road, near East Main Street, reported a male subject in a clown costume disrupting traffic by walking in and out of the street.
1:33 p.m. — A caller located at Condon Park, near Minnie Street, reported an aggressive dog at the dog park.
4:28 p.m. — A caller on Brunswick Road and Sutton Way reported a pedestrian crossing the street with a pro-Biden/Harris sign was almost struck by a dark blue newer truck.
Saturday
12:24 a.m. — A caller on Horizon Court near Holbrooke Way reported a cluster of mailboxes that were broken open.
4:30 p.m. — A 911 caller on Brighton and Chapel streets reported a subject with a metal bat yelling at people driving by.
5:23 p.m. — A caller on East Main Street, near Washington Street, reported a man drinking in the parking lot. The associated vehicle was gone upon the police’s arrival at the scene.
5:30 p.m. — A caller at Condon Park, near Minnie Street, reported underage drinking and smoking by the picnic area.
Sunday
12:05 a.m. — A caller on Joyce Drive, near Whiting Street, reported loud motorbike noises and a stolen pumpkin off their property.
10:45 a.m. — A caller on Sutton Way, near Plaza Drive, reported their car was keyed over night.
12:36 p.m. — A caller on Colfax Avenue, near Rosewood, reported an injured fox in their backyard.
4:30 p.m. — A caller on Yuba Court, near Hubbard Road and the Nevada City Highway, requested a transient man disrobing in the brush behind the business be “moved along.”
7:27 p.m. — A caller on Sutton Way, above Brunswick Road, reported a male subject carrying a pillow stole a bottle of vodka and a case of beer.
Nevada County Sheriff’s Office
Sunday
10:18 a.m. — A caller between Highway 20 and Zeibright Road called to report a man in an unidentified truck “messing with” PG&E generators in the area.
10:49 a.m. — A caller on Alexandra Way, between Joseph Drive and Ernest Court, reported a female sitting in a truck beating up the interior.
10:54 a.m. — A caller on Norambagua Lane reported a male subject “going crazy” and destroying the inside of his trailer.
12:34 p.m. — A caller on Ridge Road, near Pear Orchard Way, reported her Biden/Harris sign stolen off her property.
2:57 p.m. — A caller near the Penn Valley Park and Ride reported that the window of her vehicle was smashed the night before.
Nevada City Police Department
Sunday
7:27 a.m. — A caller on Jordan Street reported loud music in the area.
1:03 p.m. — A caller on Broad Street reported their 2010 Audi stolen.
— Liz Kellar and Rebecca O’Neil
