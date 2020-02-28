Nevada County police blotter: Caller reports man harassing customers about coronavirus

Grass Valley Police Department

Thursday

9:39 a.m. — A caller from a hotel in the 100 block of Bank Street reported a woman who was not a guest came in and ate breakfast before leaving.

10:24 a.m. — A caller from the 300 block of Pleasant Street reported a neighbor took and changed the gears on her bicycle.

11:44 a.m. — A caller from a business in the 600 block of Freeman Lane reported having been swindled.

1:38 p.m. — A caller from Idaho Maryland Road reported a vehicle running stop signs. The driver was transported to the hospital.

4:32 p.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Sutton Way reported a girl broke a front door and pushed a woman. She was transported to juvenile hall and charged with vandalism and battery.

5:05 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 600 block of Sutton Way reported a man in the parking lot, harassing customers about coronavirus. He left when advised the police were en route.

5:12 p.m. — A caller from Mill and Neal streets reported three men on the corner smoking marijuana. They were gone when an officer arrived.

6:50 p.m. — A caller from South Auburn and East Main streets reported a vehicle fire.

7:14 p.m. — A caller from the 800 block of East Main Street reported a man trying to start a fire. The man was arrested on a warrant.

7:47 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of King Court reported a fight with four people involved.

Nevada County Sheriff’s Office

Thursday

9:14 a.m. — A woman from Mountain View Drive reported a neighbor keeping her awake all night, running chainsaws, walking around with a flashlight, and burning in the middle of the night.

12:03 p.m. — A caller from Weeping Willow Way reported the theft of mail, an Amazon package and a W-2 form.

1:36 p.m. — A caller reported elder abuse.

1:43 p.m. — A caller from Mooney Flat Road reported a pot belly pig harassing horses.

1:51 p.m. — A caller from Ragan Way reported a man came on her porch and was caught on camera using a selfie stick to take a photo.

2:03 p.m. — A caller from Vista Avenue reported possible drug activity.

3:01 p.m. — A caller from Orion Way reported a phone scam.

3:15 p.m. — A caller reported a boy was assaulted at Nevada Union High School. A report was taken.

4:17 p.m. — A caller from Scotts Flat Lake reported a shirtless 4-year-old girl sitting with her father by the lake, which the caller found creepy. The caller said she was going to investigate and had a bad feeling about it.

4:36 p.m. — A caller from Horton Street reported a man went in a neighbor’s motor home and took items before leaving.

5:06 p.m. — A caller reported a possible sighting of an Amber Alert vehicle in the area of the Highway 20 and Interstate 80 junction. Assistance was requested for area checks.

8:41 p.m. — A vehicle was stopped for driving at high speed from Dog Bar Road to La Barr Meadows Road. A warning was issued.

Nevada City Police Department

Thursday

5:45 p.m. — A caller from Coyote and East Broad streets reported a man playing drums on private property.

— Liz Kellar