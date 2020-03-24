Nevada County police blotter: Caller reports man chased her, tried to cough on her

Grass Valley Police Department

Sunday

1:09 p.m. — A caller from the 300 block of Neal Street reported two men possibly skimming ATM readers at banks in the downtown area.

1:43 p.m. — A caller from Plaza Drive requested someone pickup needles that had been found behind a building.

3:53 p.m. — A caller from the 300 block of South Auburn Street reported a possible drunken driver who was repeatedly honking the horn. The driver was issued a citation.

4:08 p.m. — A caller from Empire Mine State Park reported a missing autistic man. He was located.

6:30 p.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Sutton Way reported a man and woman going through trash. The woman had been naked earlier but now was dressed.

Monday

3:05 a.m. — A caller from the 400 block of Henderson Street reported people blaring music in a car for the last hour. A person was cited.

9:41 a.m. — A caller from the 400 block of Colfax Avenue reported a non-essential business was open. The business owner was informed of the order to close.

9:51 a.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Kendall Street reported a man stole his bike, He was able to get it back.

1:02 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Highlands Court reported fake PG&E workers wanted to get into a locked back yard and asked to see the meter.

6:41 p.m. — A person driving 50 mph on Hughes Road failed to pull over for an officer. A report was taken.

7:23 p.m. — A caller from the hospital reported a patient being physical with staff. At 8:21 p.m., a caller from the hospital reported a patient pushed a nurse.

7:25 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 100 block of Litton Drive reported an attempted break-in to Conex boxes outside.

11:09 p.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Joerschke Drive reported a man wearing a black mask knocking on the door. He could not be located.

Nevada County Sheriff’s Office

Monday

2:33 a.m. — A caller from Butterfly Drive reported finding other people’s mail in his trash can.

4:13 a.m. — A woman from a business on Combie Road reported a male transient who might have been drunk or under the influence of a controlled substance chased her around the parking lot, trying to cough in her face.

5:42 a.m. — A caller from a business on Combie Road reported three men came in the store and stole two cases of beer before fleeing in a vehicle.

8:55 a.m. — A caller from Rough and Ready Highway reported a person camping behind a church with a tent and a warming fire. The fire was put out and the Home Team would be getting two people temporary housing.

9:35 a.m. — A caller reported a business on Penn Valley Drive was open for dine-in services.

9:41 a.m. — A caller from Woodhaven Road reported hearing three gunshots.

9:52 a.m. — A caller from Tyler Foote Crossing Road reported the theft of approximately $3,100.

11:33 a.m. — A caller from Curtis Lane reported squatters.

4:05 p.m. — A caller from Washington Road reported the theft of a satellite dish.

4:05 p.m. — A caller from Lake Vera Purdon Road and Marigold Way reported someone keeps throwing feces-covered garbage at the entrance to a property.

5:01 p.m. — A caller from Old Downievlle Highway and Cedro Road reported illegal dumping of construction debris.

5:23 p.m. — A caller from Mockingbird Way reported a tent city on vacant property.

5:46 p.m. — A caller from a business on Combie Road reported a man making people uncomfortable. He seemed to be under the influence of something and tried to get in someone else’s vehicle.

Nevada City Police Department

Monday

10:09 a.m. — A caller from Providence Mine Road reported the theft of a flatbed utility trailer.

9:11 p.m. — A caller from Argall Way and Zion Street reported a man and a woman walking around with flashlights trying to open business doors. They could not be located.

— Liz Kellar