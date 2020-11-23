Nevada County police blotter: Caller reports man bathing in hand sanitizer

Grass Valley Police Department

Friday

12:54 a.m. — A caller from the 300 block of First Street reported the theft of $20,000 in jewelry from a shed, as well as threats and harassment.

9:38 a.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Mallard Drive reported a fraud.

12:44 p.m. — A caller from Ophir Street reported receiving scam calls.

4:25 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 600 block of Maltman Drive reported a theft by three men who left in a vehicle.

8:56 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 1900 block of Nevada City Highway reported a man in a vehicle trying to sell marijuana to minors. The man then called the restaurant and threatened bodily injury to an employee for not getting his order right. He was gone when an officer arrived.

11:27 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 400 block of East Main Street reported two young men stole beer and candy before fleeing on foot. They could not be located.

11:33 p.m. — A man from the 200 block of Depot Street reported another man threatened to kill him with a knife. The situation was mediated and no charges were requested.

Saturday

11:12 a.m. — A caller from a business in the 100 block of West Main Street reported a man sitting at a table and bathing in hand sanitizer. He was advised to bathe elsewhere.

1:24 p.m. — A woman at Dee Mautino Park reported she was robbed at gunpoint by a man in a black mask, who left in a silver Honda SUV. A report was taken.

4:11 p.m. — A man on Plaza Drive reported someone pulled a knife on him.

4:19 p.m. — A man from the 400 block of South Auburn Street reported someone cut down a banner from his porch.

Sunday

7:54 a.m. — A caller from the 300 block of Joerschke Drive reported a man throwing shoes at the door. He agreed to move on. At 9:46 a.m., the caller reported the man was ringing the doorbell. He was escorted off the premises and advised against trespassing.

Nevada County Sheriff’s Office

Sunday

12:52 a.m. — A caller from La Sierra Drive reported an assault, with two armed suspects. There was a physical confrontation, possibly related to marijuana, and the suspects left in a vehicle. Multiple people were contacted and were uncooperative.

9:23 a.m. — A man from Cascade Loop reported his dog killed another dog.

11:06 a.m. — A woman from Miller and Purdon roads reported theft as well as multiple stolen vehicles on a property.

4:59 p.m. — Several callers from the Sunnyvale Lane area reported fireworks.

Nevada City Police Department

Sunday

6:27 p.m. — A caller from a business on Commercial Street reported ongoing issues with a man selling items in front of the store.

