Nevada County police blotter: Caller reports loud mariachi music

Nevada County Sheriff’s Office

Sunday

12:36 a.m. — A caller from Butte View Drive reported loud mariachi music, the second time in a year.

5:18 a.m. — A caller from Hidden Springs Drive reported someone cutting down a tree on private property.

6:44 a.m. — A woman reported a man ran her over with his vehicle. A report was taken. At 8:05 a.m., she called back to report he was mean to her on the phone and she wants him prosecuted for the earlier incident.

11:07 a.m. — A caller from Rollins View Drive and Bear Springs Road reported the theft of a generator and a blanket.

11:30 a.m. — A caller from Green Acres Drive reported a drunken woman trying to get in a vehicle. She was arrested on suspicion of battery on a peace officer and violating probation.

12:32 p.m. — A caller from Sunnyside Lane reported drug addicts in the house with a man hiding in a closet. A man was arrested on charges of mail theft and identity theft.

1:20 p.m. — A caller from the South Yuba River at Bridgeport reported the theft of a paddleboard.

1:37 p.m. — A caller from Gold Hill Drive reported a vehicle was keyed.

1:54 p.m. — A caller from Horton Street reported a man camping in the front yard and doing drugs. He was arrested on suspicion of possessing a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia, and violating probation.

2:04 p.m. — A caller from Lime Kiln Road reported a downed tree.

9:35 p.m. — A caller from Cameo Drive reported a possible burglary in progress. Nothing was located.

9:45 p.m. — A caller from Forest View Drive reported a man wandering around the property who then came on the porch and said he ran out of gas. He was gone when a deputy arrived.

10:50 p.m. — A caller from Golden Eagle Way reported possible trespassers.

Nevada City Police Department

Sunday

3:02 p.m. — A caller from Zion Street reported a man yelling and fighting imaginary people.

3:52 p.m. — A caller from a business on Commercial Street reported five or six people involved in a physical fight. A man had refused to leave, was taken into a headlock and then was on the ground. A man was arrested on suspicion of being drunk in public.

7:08 p.m. — A caller from Zion Street reported someone going through a dumpster. No one was located.

— Liz Kellar