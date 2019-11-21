Nevada County police blotter: Caller reports losing money in Social Security scam

Grass Valley Police Department

Wednesday

11:22 a.m. — A caller from a business in the 600 block of Freeman Lane reported a man panhandling in the drive-through lane. He was gone when an officer arrived.

12:54 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 100 block of Hughes Road reported a shoplifter.

12:58 p.m. — A man on Plaza Drive was arrested on suspicion of possessing drug paraphernalia, violating probation and violating a city municipal code regarding camping.

1:05 p.m. — A caller from the hospital reported a woman throwing things and refusing to leave. She agreed to move along.

1:47 p.m. — A caller reported a woman missing since Sunday. A be-on-the-lookout advisory was issued.

2:11 p.m. — A man from a business in the 800 block of Sutton Way reported sending money and giving out personal information in a Social Security scam.

2:58 p.m. — A caller from Alta and West Main streets reported a tree down, blocking one lane.

3:08 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 400 block of Henderson Street reported a transient who kept passing out in the business and falling over on the porch. The person then was unconscious. The person was cited on suspicion of being under the influence of a controlled substance, and possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.

4:27 p.m. — A man reported wanting to turn in some dope that was given to him.

5:46 p.m. — A caller from the library reported two men involved in a possible drug deal. They could not be located.

Nevada County Sheriff’s Office

Wednesday

8:16 a.m. — A caller from the hospital reported an assault victim. The man said he was assaulted on Highway 49 on the San Juan Ridge while riding his bike, and his wallet was taken.

9:21 a.m. — A caller from East Hacienda Drive reported vandalism to two gates.

11:07 a.m. — A woman from Wolf Road reported a man carrying a guitar on her property, wandering around the garden and trying to get into a truck. He could not be located.

12:48 p.m. — A woman from a business on Penn Valley Drive reported the theft of a phone. The suspect was contacted and agreed to meet the owner in Auburn. Pacer County Sheriff’s deputies were to respond.

2:04 p.m. — A woman from Lime Kiln Road reported pushing a man during a dispute.

Nevada City Police Department

Wednesday

12:27 p.m. — A caller from Broad Street reported a physical fight in the parking lot. A man was arrested on suspicion of resisting arrest.

10:11 p.m. — A caller from Commercial Street reported a person sleeping on the boardwalk. A woman was arrested on suspicion of being drunk in public.

— Liz Kellar