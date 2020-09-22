Nevada County police blotter: Caller reports looting from Jones Fire sites

Grass Valley Police Department

Monday

8:23 a.m. — A caller from the 1200 block of Sutton Way reported a man came in and said he had been assaulted. He had facial scratches and bruising.

9:32 a.m. — A woman from the 800 block of Idaho Maryland Road reported someone broke into a house and was seen in the garage on the security camera.

10:55 a.m. — A caller from the 200 block of South Auburn Street reported ongoing issues with people trying to break into an honor guard bus.

1:18 p.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Dorsey Drive reported an ongoing issue with a juvenile spitting on a biracial girl and call her derogatory remarks.

1:35 p.m. — A caller from the 300 block of Sutton Way reported the theft of a motorcycle cover.

3:56 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Union Jack Street reported suspects went into a maintenance shop and took items.

6:37 p.m. — A caller from the 1900 block of Nevada City Highway reported a drunken man who keeps falling off a bicycle. He was arrested on suspicion of being drunk in public, as well as for outstanding warrants.

6:38 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 500 block of Sutton Way reported a man stole a phone from off the counter.

11:22 p.m. — A caller from Race and South Auburn streets reported juveniles running around and hiding, and said “If that K-9 Butler is working with his stealth dog, then maybe they can find them.”

Nevada County Sheriff’s Office

Monday

7:01 a.m. — A caller from Lark Street reported a 15-year-old girl bullying people, and said she gives off “bad radiation” and possible drinks alcohol.

8:19 a.m. — A caller from Ballantree Lane reported a neighbor cut a hotwire fence to let pigs escape.

8:33 a.m. — A caller from Meadow Drive reported a break-in.

8:38 a.m. — A caller from Lower Colfax and Agony Hill roads reported mail thrown all over the road.

8:46 a.m. — A caller from Nevada Union High School reported vandalism to a field.

11:47 a.m. — A caller from Lake Forest Drive and Bald Eagle Loop reported mail theft. The caller later reported that someone cashed checks that had been stolen.

11:55 a.m. — A caller from Commercial Avenue reported a man with an ankle monitor acting erratically and trying to remove some of his clothes. He was arrested on suspicion of possessing drug paraphernalia and violating parole.

2 p.m. — A caller from Rough and Ready Highway reported a man was shooting a BB gun at a woman and pushed her before leaving. A report was taken.

2:31 p.m. — A caller from Woolman Lane reported people looting from the piles of debris from structures that burned in the Jones Fire.

4:14 p.m. — A woman from Lark Street wanted to know why wherever she walks or sits, she starts to vibrate. She also said Grass Valley police have bugged her phone and are following her.

4:15 p.m. — A caller from a business on Pleasant Valley and Blackledge roads reported a man lost a money clip and it was returned without $600 in cash.

4:19 p.m. — A caller from Casa Loma Drive reported the theft of tools out of a garage.

5:22 p.m. — A caller from Bonanza Way reported vandalism to a residence.

5:47 p.m. — A caller from Highway 49 and Wolf Road reported a man stealing from a construction site.

8:12 p.m. — A caller from Ball Road reported a woman was throwing items that hit a man in the face. She also had hit the man with her fist. She was arrested on suspicion of battery on a spouse.

Nevada City Police Department

Monday

10:25 p.m. — A caller from Railroad Avenue reported a man stole an EBT card and other items.

— Liz Kellar