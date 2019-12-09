Nevada County police blotter: Caller reports intruders, unsure if they’re human

Grass Valley Police Department

Sunday

4:45 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 100 block of Neal Street reported a drunken man refusing to leave. He was arrested on suspicion of being drunk in public.

6:11 p.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Mill Street reported having been punched by a woman who then left on foot and went in a bar.

6:33 p.m. — A caller from Highway 20 and Bennett Street reported an overturned truck.

8 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 400 block of South Auburn Street reported a man tried to break into a room, then left on foot.

8:27 p.m. — A caller from the 400 block of Henderson Street reported hearing three to five gunshots hitting windows, possibly from a pellet gun. No one was located.

8:49 p.m. — A woman from the 100 block of Mill Street reported a man asked to buy her alcohol and then yelled at her and her kids.

8:55 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of South Auburn Street reported a man shoplifted a beer and was seen pulling someone out of a vehicle. The man then left on foot.

Nevada County Sheriff’s Office

Sunday

1:29 a.m. — A caller from Arrowhead Mine Road reported multiple people in front of a house. One was in a truck and one was climbing on the house. The caller was not sure if they were human. Nothing was located.

3:16 a.m. — A caller from Duggans and Wolf roads reported a tree down into power lines, which were across the road.

3:45 a.m. — A caller from Highway 20 and Sky Pines Ridge Road reported a person driving up and down the road in a truck, going in circles in the driveway and spraying gravel.

8:45 a.m. — A man called to report he could not leave to go to church because of mud in the driveway, and said his mother kept unplugging the television.

11:13 a.m. — A caller from Table Meadows Road reported a dead donkey might have been intentionally poisoned or shot.

11:15 a.m. — A caller from Ballantree Lane reported ongoing issues with pigs roaming the neighborhood and destroying a front yard.

1:15 p.m. — A caller from Washington Road reported seeing a stolen Bronco, headed toward Relief Hill Road.

1:22 p.m. — A caller from Oro Valley Road reported a man stole a cell phone and took off in an unregistered vehicle, driving without a valid license.

2:31 p.m. — A caller from Godfrey Lane reported two dogs killed an alpaca.

3:06 p.m. — A man from Lime Kiln Road and Zangol Place reported his dog attacked and almost killed another dog.

3:26 p.m. — A caller from Lodestar Drive and Dog Bar Road reported a woman carrying several packages from the mailboxes, possibly stealing them. She could not be located.

3:40 p.m. — A woman reported she received a call while she was driving, telling her to pull over so she could be arrested for a warrant.

Nevada City Police Department

Sunday

1:03 p.m. — A caller from Broad Street reported the lock had been pulled off the fire building.

— Liz Kellar