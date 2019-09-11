Nevada County police blotter: Caller reports internet lives in home, calls dispatch operator a bear

Grass Valley Police Department

Tuesday

9:15 a.m. — A caller from the 800 block of Idaho-Maryland Road reported her bike had been stolen that morning, she saw a suspect riding it and followed him.

9:26 a.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Joerschke Drive reported transients in the area using Whippits and breaking glass at night, and requested extra patrols.

12:38 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of West McKnight Way reported the theft of papers from a purse.

3:32 p.m. — A caller from Condon Park reported two men in a physical fight. They could not be located.

5:43 p.m. — A woman reported the internet lives in her home, and called the dispatch operator a bear before hanging up on multiple callbacks.

9:37 p.m. — A man reported identity theft with a card being skimmed at gas pups at a business in the 400 block of East Main Street.

9:42 p.m. — A caller reported unusual noise.

Wednesday

4 a.m. — A woman from the 100 block of Sierra College Drive reported she was being followed by three men in a taxi. She said she was in a bathroom waiting for help. She was refusing to leave the bathroom, however, and cursed at the dispatcher before hanging up. She was arrested on suspicion of tampering with an alarm and annoying the 911 system.

Nevada County Sheriff’s Office

Tuesday

4:43 a.m. — A caller from Gold Country Drive reported a man rang the doorbell, and was picking at his arms and cussing to himself, before leaving on foot. He could not be located.

9:53 a.m. — A caller from Lave Vera-Purdon Road reported the possible theft of a wallet.

1:43 p.m. — A woman from Lyre Place reported the theft of a vehicle by someone who had to disassemble the gate to get the vehicle out. A BOLO was issued.

1:50 p.m. — A caller from Tyler Foote Crossing and Oak Tree roads reported three men going through mailboxes. They could not be located.

3:12 p.m. — A caller from Newtown and Bitney Springs roads reported the theft of 105 Norcos. The suspect denied the theft,

3:15 p.m. — A caller from North Ponderosa Way reported people dealing or doing drugs.

4:36 p.m. — A caller from Wilder Lane reported a woman walked into a residence, possibly in an attempted burglary, the previous week.

7:13 p.m. — A caller from Quail Post Court reported a man grabbed his father by the neck and slammed him against the wall. He did not need medical attention.

8:58 p.m. — A caller from Willow Valley and Genasci roads reported seeing flashing lights, crashing noises and loud people. A report was taken.

Nevada City Police Department

Tuesday

3:56 a.m. — A caller from Nimrod Street reported a screaming woman, who could not be located.

11:51 a.m. — A caller from Sacramento Street reported the theft of a Specialized bike.

9:49 p.m. — A caller from Railroad Avenue reported a person was pounding on the door and refusing to leave.

