Nevada County police blotter: Caller reports idiot driver
Nevada County Sheriff’s Office
Thursday
9:05 a.m. — A caller from Pleasant Valley Road and Vicki Drive reported a burglary.
11:23 a.m. — A caller from Tyler Foote Crossing and Sages roads reported a tree down and blocking both lanes.
12:10 p.m. — A multi-vehicle accident was reported on Highway 49 and Oak Tree Road.
12:14 p.m. — A multi-vehicle spinout was reported on Brunswick Road and Wood Rose Way.
12:23 p.m. — Multiple callers reported being stuck in the snow on Highway 49 and Old Downieville Highway.
12:58 p.m. — Several callers reported four vehicles stuck on Cement Hill Road and West Piper Lane.
1:17 p.m. — A caller from Highway 174 and Rattlesnake Road reported being stuck in the snow and facing the wrong direction.
1:51 p.m. — A caller from North Bloomfield Road reported an overturned vehicle with the driver out of the vehicle.
2:04 p.m. — A woman reported having been assaulted by a man, and sought treatment at the hospital.
2:19 p.m. — A caller from Lower Colfax and Rattlesnake roads reported a tree and lines down in the road.
5:08 p.m. — A caller from a business on Alta Sierra Drive reported finding an intoxicated man under a U-Haul who was soaking wet and who appeared to have been hiding.
10:51 p.m. — A caller from Cedar Ridge Drive reported someone shot a bullet through the window of a residence. It appeared to have been a ricochet.
11:42 p.m. — A caller from Squirrel Creek Road and Victor Place reported a residence had been broken into with a dumbbell thrown through a glass door.
Nevada City Police Department
Thursday
11:08 a.m. — A caller from Coyote and Commercial streets reported a vehicle tire had been slashed Sunday night.
12:35 p.m. — A caller from Highway 49 and Coyote Street reported the road needed to be closed due to multiple spinouts.
1:06 p.m. — A caller reported an idiot driving. When asked which road, the caller said, “I don’t know,” and hung up.
4:15 p.m. — A caller from Coyote Street reported the theft of a purse and phone.
4:32 p.m. — A caller from Providence Mine Road reported a 53-foot tractor-trailer truck was stuck due to snow.
— Liz Kellar
