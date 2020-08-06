Nevada County police blotter: Caller reports hybrid wolves at large
Grass Valley Police Department
Tuesday
7:36 a.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Bennett Street reported a motorcycle accident with injuries.
3:24 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 2000 block of Nevada City Highway reported a woman walked out with a cart full of items. A report was taken.
3:28 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 100 block of Mill Street reported the theft of clothing.
3:41 p.m. — A caller from the 1900 block of Nevada City Highway reported two men drinking outside, one of whom was in a wheelchair. At 4:08 p.m., the caller reported the man in the wheelchair was still outside drinking beer. He was gone when an officer arrived.
7:21 p.m. — A caller from the 200 block of East Main Street reported a dog fight, with four or five people then getting into an argument.
Wednesday
4:21 a.m. — A caller from Memorial Park reported a man looking into vehicles and trying to break through the fence into the pool area. He could not be located.
12:18 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 800 block of Whispering Pines Lane reported the theft of a utility trailer.
4:03 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 600 block of Sutton Way reported a woman refusing to leave after refusing to wear a mask. She then left the store.
4:21 p.m. — A caller from Highway 20 and Brunswick Road reported a brush fire under the overpass.
5:47 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Olympia Park Road reported an assault from a week ago.
6:18 p.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Sierra College drive reported vandalism to vending machines.
6:50 p.m. — A caller from the 700 block of Sutton Way reported a man just threatened to punch a demonstrator. The situation was mediated.
6:51 p.m. — A caller from the 1000 block of Plaza Drive reported a man and woman using stun guns on each other. They could not be located.
9:21 p.m. — A caller from Highway 20 and Idaho Maryland Road reported a vehicle spun out and hit the center divide.
Nevada County Sheriff’s Office
Wednesday
12:12 a.m. — A caller from Lime Kiln Road and Zangol Place reported hearing people screaming, a motorcycle and a gunshot. A report was taken and a “be on the lookout” alert was issued for a person.
8:27 a.m. — A man reported his vehicle broke down on Tyler Foote Road and when he returned to get it, it had been vandalized. He left and then when he returned a second time, it was gone.
5:58 a.m. — Placer County requested assistance with a pursuit of two motorcycles going 100 mph at Highway 49 and Wolf Road.
2:54 p.m. — A caller from Indian Springs and Hodeland Ranch roads reported possible squatters.
3:31 p.m. — A caller from Rudd Road reported a drunken man hit a mailbox in a vehicle and kept driving.
3:37 p.m. — A caller from Loa Court reported hybrid wolves running at large.
Nevada City Police Department
Wednesday
8:02 a.m. — A caller from Public Works reported a woman was in the corporation yard on Boulder Street, looking through things. She was cited on unknown charges.
3:42 p.m. — A caller from Highway 20 and Gold Flat Road reported a truck driving with its brakes on fire.
— Liz Kellar
