Nevada County police blotter: Caller reports hybrid wolves at large

Grass Valley Police Department

Tuesday

7:36 a.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Bennett Street reported a motorcycle accident with injuries.

3:24 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 2000 block of Nevada City Highway reported a woman walked out with a cart full of items. A report was taken.

3:28 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 100 block of Mill Street reported the theft of clothing.

3:41 p.m. — A caller from the 1900 block of Nevada City Highway reported two men drinking outside, one of whom was in a wheelchair. At 4:08 p.m., the caller reported the man in the wheelchair was still outside drinking beer. He was gone when an officer arrived.

7:21 p.m. — A caller from the 200 block of East Main Street reported a dog fight, with four or five people then getting into an argument.

Wednesday

4:21 a.m. — A caller from Memorial Park reported a man looking into vehicles and trying to break through the fence into the pool area. He could not be located.

12:18 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 800 block of Whispering Pines Lane reported the theft of a utility trailer.

4:03 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 600 block of Sutton Way reported a woman refusing to leave after refusing to wear a mask. She then left the store.

4:21 p.m. — A caller from Highway 20 and Brunswick Road reported a brush fire under the overpass.

5:47 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Olympia Park Road reported an assault from a week ago.

6:18 p.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Sierra College drive reported vandalism to vending machines.

6:50 p.m. — A caller from the 700 block of Sutton Way reported a man just threatened to punch a demonstrator. The situation was mediated.

6:51 p.m. — A caller from the 1000 block of Plaza Drive reported a man and woman using stun guns on each other. They could not be located.

9:21 p.m. — A caller from Highway 20 and Idaho Maryland Road reported a vehicle spun out and hit the center divide.

Nevada County Sheriff’s Office

Wednesday

12:12 a.m. — A caller from Lime Kiln Road and Zangol Place reported hearing people screaming, a motorcycle and a gunshot. A report was taken and a “be on the lookout” alert was issued for a person.

8:27 a.m. — A man reported his vehicle broke down on Tyler Foote Road and when he returned to get it, it had been vandalized. He left and then when he returned a second time, it was gone.

5:58 a.m. — Placer County requested assistance with a pursuit of two motorcycles going 100 mph at Highway 49 and Wolf Road.

2:54 p.m. — A caller from Indian Springs and Hodeland Ranch roads reported possible squatters.

3:31 p.m. — A caller from Rudd Road reported a drunken man hit a mailbox in a vehicle and kept driving.

3:37 p.m. — A caller from Loa Court reported hybrid wolves running at large.

Nevada City Police Department

Wednesday

8:02 a.m. — A caller from Public Works reported a woman was in the corporation yard on Boulder Street, looking through things. She was cited on unknown charges.

3:42 p.m. — A caller from Highway 20 and Gold Flat Road reported a truck driving with its brakes on fire.

— Liz Kellar