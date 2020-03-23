Nevada County police blotter: Caller reports having drunk ‘half the Pacific Ocean’

Grass Valley Police Department

Sunday

12:29 a.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Biggs Avenue reported an intoxicated man refusing to leave and throwing items. He then left in a vehicle.

2:45 a.m. — A caller from West Main and Alta streets reported a sedan being driven at 70-plus mph.

Nevada County Sheriff’s Office

Saturday

4:09 p.m. — A caller from Rough and Ready Highway reported two men possibly in a physical fight.

4:17 p.m. — A caller from Lorie Drive reported hearing five to 10 gunshots every few minutes.

4:32 p.m. — A caller from La Barr Meadows Road reported a vehicle had been vandalized and now was dented and scratched.

5:05 p.m. — A caller from Brac Place reported gunfire. Nothing was located.

5:14 p.m. — A caller from Crestview Drive reported gunfire. Nothing was located.

Sunday

6:27 a.m. — A caller from Highway 49 and West McKnight Way reported a wrong-way driver, who could not be located.

7:47 a.m. — A caller from Oak Tree Road reported someone broke into the kitchen pantry area of the Family Resource Center.

10:52 a.m. — A caller from Tyler Foote Crossing Road reported locks missing from a gate and possible trespassers. No one was located.

12:31 p.m. — A caller from Pleasant Valley Road reported corralling a calf on the road. The owner had arrived on the scene.

12:32 p.m. — A man from Loma Rica Drive reported a woman breaking items, including a window, with a car rim. She said the man hit her and pulled her down by her hair. A report was taken.

2:45 p.m. — A caller from Rough and Ready reported a disturbance next to the post office involving a man and a woman who were yelling and throwing things at each other. The woman had told the man she was sure she had COVID-19 and might have given it to the man.

6:13 p.m. — A woman called to say she did not have the coronavirus, but needed help with her drunken landlord because he told her to stop making a cheesecake for his birthday and was yelling at her. She was slurring her words and when asked if she had been drinking, responded, “Like half the Pacific Ocean.” She was contacted and, while very drunk, was OK.

7:53 p.m. — A caller from Washington reported a business’ bar was open and the restaurant was serving food.

8:13 p.m. — A caller from Coyote Street and North Bloomfield Road reported a man playing drums, and wanted it stopped.

10:03 p.m. — A caller from Rough and Ready Highway reported the theft of a jukebox and the attempted theft of a toolbox from a truck. The glove box of a four-wheeler had been opened. Nothing was taken, just rummaged through and the jukebox had been turned on but not taken.

10:57 p.m. — A caller from Little Valley Road reported people in the backyard, banging on the wall and walking around. Nothing was located.

Nevada City Police Department

Sunday

12:12 p.m. — A caller from Highway 49 reported a person playing the electric guitar in the parking lot, and wanted the person moved along.

— Liz Kellar