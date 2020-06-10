Nevada County police blotter: Caller reports graffiti calling her a liar

Grass Valley Police Department

Tuesday

7:48 a.m. — A caller from Memorial Park reported a physical fight with a man grabbing a woman and throwing her around.

2:53 p.m. — A caller from the 600 block of Maltman Drive reported a shirtless man yelling at people, who then banged on a man’s vehicle. He was arrested on suspicion of vandalism, possessing drug paraphernalia and violating probation.

Support Local Journalism Donate



2:56 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of South Auburn Street reported a woman was hit by a vehicle.

3:11 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 500 block of Sutton Way reported a shoplifter.

8:13 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 1200 block of East Main Street reported a drunken woman outside with a man, possibly having sex. She was arrested on suspicion of being drunk in public.

8:36 p.m. — Multiple callers from East Main Street and Hughes Road reported water spraying in the middle of the street from a crack in the road. The fire department also was called out for a smell of gas.

10:29 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 100 block of East McKnight Way reported vandalism.

11:28 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 400 block of Sutton Way reported a man was kicked out for fighting, and he left in a vehicle after hitting a delivery driver. No medical attention was needed.

Nevada County Sheriff’s Office

Tuesday

8:18 a.m. — A caller from Metcalf Road reported a burglary to a cannabis farm, with the theft of cannabis.

9:44 a.m. — A caller from North Bloomfield-Graniteville Road and Elliot Way reported identity theft.

9:55 a.m. — A caller from Grizzly Hill Road reported a man assaulted another man and shoved him into a door. He was bleeding from the head and lost consciousness.

10:01 a.m. — A caller from Quail Creek Road reported the theft of items worth an estimated $1,000.

11:10 a.m. — A caller from a business on Goldenchain Court reported an assault. A woman was arrested on suspicion of being under the influence of a controlled substance.

1:58 p.m. — A caller from Hoyt Crossing Road reported a man tried to stab another man with a knife, and the suspect was then hit with a pole. No medical attention was needed.

4:28 p.m. — A caller from Blind Shady Road reported an illegal marijuana grow and the sale of drugs across state lines.

4:46 p.m. — A woman from Relief Hill Road reported spray paint on the guardrail that called her a liar.

4:57 p.m. — A man from Conifer Lane reported an assault.

5:54 p.m. — A caller from Highway 49 and Reservoir Street reported his shirt had been ripped and tools taken out of his vehicle during an assault.

6:55 p.m. — A caller from Loma Rica and Evening Star drives reported seven trespassers were fishing on private property.

9:06 p.m. — A caller from Pleasant Valley Road and Commercial Avenue reported a man pulled a knife on a boy who was riding a dirt bike. A man was arrested on an outstanding warrant.

11:36 p.m. — A caller from Pleasant Valley Road reported four or five people with flashlights trying to pry wood off a window at the school. No one was located.

Nevada City Police Department

Tuesday

9:06 a.m. — A caller from Broad Street reported identity theft.

9:33 a.m. — A caller from a business on Zion Street reported a man littered in the parking lot. The driver agreed to remove the dumped items.

— Liz Kellar