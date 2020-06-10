Nevada County police blotter: Caller reports graffiti calling her a liar
Grass Valley Police Department
Tuesday
7:48 a.m. — A caller from Memorial Park reported a physical fight with a man grabbing a woman and throwing her around.
2:53 p.m. — A caller from the 600 block of Maltman Drive reported a shirtless man yelling at people, who then banged on a man’s vehicle. He was arrested on suspicion of vandalism, possessing drug paraphernalia and violating probation.
Support Local Journalism
2:56 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of South Auburn Street reported a woman was hit by a vehicle.
3:11 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 500 block of Sutton Way reported a shoplifter.
8:13 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 1200 block of East Main Street reported a drunken woman outside with a man, possibly having sex. She was arrested on suspicion of being drunk in public.
8:36 p.m. — Multiple callers from East Main Street and Hughes Road reported water spraying in the middle of the street from a crack in the road. The fire department also was called out for a smell of gas.
10:29 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 100 block of East McKnight Way reported vandalism.
11:28 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 400 block of Sutton Way reported a man was kicked out for fighting, and he left in a vehicle after hitting a delivery driver. No medical attention was needed.
Nevada County Sheriff’s Office
Tuesday
8:18 a.m. — A caller from Metcalf Road reported a burglary to a cannabis farm, with the theft of cannabis.
9:44 a.m. — A caller from North Bloomfield-Graniteville Road and Elliot Way reported identity theft.
9:55 a.m. — A caller from Grizzly Hill Road reported a man assaulted another man and shoved him into a door. He was bleeding from the head and lost consciousness.
10:01 a.m. — A caller from Quail Creek Road reported the theft of items worth an estimated $1,000.
11:10 a.m. — A caller from a business on Goldenchain Court reported an assault. A woman was arrested on suspicion of being under the influence of a controlled substance.
1:58 p.m. — A caller from Hoyt Crossing Road reported a man tried to stab another man with a knife, and the suspect was then hit with a pole. No medical attention was needed.
4:28 p.m. — A caller from Blind Shady Road reported an illegal marijuana grow and the sale of drugs across state lines.
4:46 p.m. — A woman from Relief Hill Road reported spray paint on the guardrail that called her a liar.
4:57 p.m. — A man from Conifer Lane reported an assault.
5:54 p.m. — A caller from Highway 49 and Reservoir Street reported his shirt had been ripped and tools taken out of his vehicle during an assault.
6:55 p.m. — A caller from Loma Rica and Evening Star drives reported seven trespassers were fishing on private property.
9:06 p.m. — A caller from Pleasant Valley Road and Commercial Avenue reported a man pulled a knife on a boy who was riding a dirt bike. A man was arrested on an outstanding warrant.
11:36 p.m. — A caller from Pleasant Valley Road reported four or five people with flashlights trying to pry wood off a window at the school. No one was located.
Nevada City Police Department
Tuesday
9:06 a.m. — A caller from Broad Street reported identity theft.
9:33 a.m. — A caller from a business on Zion Street reported a man littered in the parking lot. The driver agreed to remove the dumped items.
— Liz Kellar
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Connect with needs and opportunities from
Get immediate access to organizations and people in our area that need your help or can provide help during the Coronavirus crisis.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User