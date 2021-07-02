Nevada County police blotter: Caller reports German Shepherds on the loose

Nevada County Sheriff’s Office

8:08 a.m. — A caller near Spenceville Road and Sierra Circle reported the German Shepherd their neighbor got to protect their pigs attacks the pigs. The caller said the injured pigs run on to their property frequently.

8:29 a.m. — A caller near McCourtney an Metcalf roads and Bobel Lane reported trying to hire a private tow to remove a beat up recreational vehicle parked near their driveway.

8:55 a.m. — A caller near Berry Way near Carrie Drive and Brewer Road reported a cat bite.





9:01 a.m. — A caller near 49 State Highway and Combie Road reported a large banner containing explicit wording on the side of the roadway and requested its removal.

12:19 a.m. — A caller in an unidentified location of Nevada County reported an illegal grow taking place that they believe was grounds for eviction.

12:48 p.m. — A caller near Laura Lane and Manzanita Drive reported trees on power lines.

3:05 p.m. — A caller near Hirschdale Road reported Union Pacific having issues with their access road because of a closed gate.

4:30 p.m. — A caller near Alexandra Way close to Lawrence and Norlene ways reported their neighbor bothering them repeatedly about controlling peacocks.

4:30 p.m. — A caller near Siesta Drive and Easy Street reported a woman on the side of the roadway hunched over and not moving.

7:00 p.m. — A caller near Lower Colfax Road and Laws Ranch Cross Road reported a subject “burning out” in a silver Corvette every evening and morning.

10:29 p.m. — A caller on Sadie D Drive near Spanish Lane and Cascade Loop reported a shirtless subject placing a spike strip on a driveway that was not his.

10:37 p.m. — A nurse near Greenhorn Drive reported a victim of a mountain lion attack. The caller later clarified that they themselves were not attacked but their pets were.

10:40 p.m. — A caller on Cement Hill Road near the Hirschman Pond trailhead reported two friendly German Shepherds loose.

12:39 p.m. — A caller near Broad and North Pine streets reported someone yelling in the street with a knife in his right hand.

2:59 p.m. — A caller on Sacramento Street near Adams and Broad streets reported they had video footage of someone eating their stolen Door Dash order up the street from where they live.

— Rebecca O’Neil