Nevada County Police Blotter: Caller reports garage door open for days; Officers find door hadn’t been built yet

Grass Valley Police Department

Thursday

8:38 a.m. — A caller from Union Jack Street reported someone parking his vehicle on the road. The person was advised the previous day that he could leave in there if he moves it once in a while. The caller wasn't satisfied with that response. The caller said they don't like to see people parking on Union Jack. The caller believed it would pose a pattern with others also using the street for parking or storing their vehicles.

10:37 a.m. — A caller from the 100 block of South Auburn Street reported a gate cover on the sidewalk that was "squishy and a hazard. A telephone box was found on the ground with a broken lid.

11:32 a.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Hocking Avenue reported someone drove through his fence.

1:39 p.m. — A caller from the 800 block of Sutton Way requested contact regarding drug issues. An arrest was made on charges of failure to appear, driving a vehicle under the influence of drugs, possession of a controlled substance, possession of paraphernalia and petty theft.

3:02 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Union Jack Street reported a person in the clubhouse refusing to leave and harassing staff. Officers found no crime had been committed and, per city engineering, the road is still private. Papers have been submitted for it to be public but the council has not accepted those yet. The vehicle owner said he would park on the road.

3:02 p.m. — A caller near the corner of Brunswick Road and Whispering Pines Lane reported a man with a large stick jumping into traffic and swinging a large stick at vehicles. The person was moving along.

4:22 p.m. — A caller from the 1100 block of Sutton Way reported a vehicle parked on the side of a building. The caller said there is a transient issue and believed the occupant was also responsible for leaving human fecal matter in the area.

4:31 p.m. — A caller near the intersection of Highway 20 and Mill Street reported a man drinking alcohol on the side of the highway. A person was arrested on charges of a probation violation and public intoxication.

5:50 p.m. — A caller from the 200 block of South Auburn Street reported wanting to stop a situation from happening the following day. The caller received messages form his ex saying she was going to cause problems tomorrow.

9:06 p.m. — A person was stopped near the corner of East Empire and Empire Court. A person was arrested on charges of driving under the influence.

11:14 p.m. — A caller from the 400 block of Mill Street reported a man just loaded a possible body into a shopping cart and walked away. When the caller asked what he was doing he said "none of your business." Officers were unable to locate the person.

Friday

5:05 a.m. — A caller from the 1900 block of Nevada City Highway reported six "wanna be gang members" were harassing the caller's new friend that accidentally flashed a large wad of cash at them at a business. They were yelling and flashing flashlights at the caller and her new friend from Burger King. The caller was also angry she had been waiting for 40 minutes for a taxi.

Nevada County Sheriff's office

Thursday

5:06 a.m. — A caller from Lake Lane left an open line with a woman saying "you need to go" and "I am scared" to a man in the background that was telling her not to call 911. It was a possible medical emergency. It was busy on the next two callbacks. On another callback, a woman said her husband wasn't feeling well and was super congested. The man was going to the doctor the following day.

12:03 p.m. — A caller from Table Meadow Road reported the 12 cattle from Sunday were back. The owner was on the scene collecting the cows.

12:14 p.m. — A caller from Newtown Road reported someone broke into the caller's residence and stole her cat. She didn't have a suspect but someone admitted to having the caller's cat.

2:49 p.m. — A caller from Church Street left an open line. Five more calls were abandoned. More calls were received. Three more calls were received. Three more calls were received. Contact was made with someone saying they would try to find the line it was coming from. Two more calls were received. Four more calls were received. The caller called back saying it was an accident but the line keeps ringing to 911. The caller was told to contact her IT person. Three more calls were received. Four more calls were received. Three more calls were received. Five more calls were received. The phone was reset.

4:23 p.m. — A caller near the corner of Ball Road and Alta Sierra Drive reported the door that goes into a garage had been open for the past few days. The residence was under construction and had no door yet.

8:58 p.m. — A person was stopped on Highway 49. A person was arrested on charges of driving with a suspended license and failure to appear.

Nevada City Police Department

Tuesday

5:06 a.m. — A caller from the 400 block of Railroad Avenue reported her locked vehicle was broken into the previous night. The caller said her keyboard, amp and other musical items had been taken.

Wednesday

8:24 a.m. ­­— A caller reported ongoing hypnotism taking place throughout her life.

12:11 p.m. — A caller from the 300 block of Spring Street reported someone was just outside the caller's business and when he saw he was being watched, he threw his backpack into a Dumpster and left on foot.

Thursday

10:38 a.m. — A caller from the 500 block of Searls Avenue reported two juveniles sitting on the sidewalk smoking out of a bong. The juveniles were advised of marijuana laws and public smoking and were moving along.

3:39 p.m. — A caller from the 500 block of Railroad Avenue reported an argument with a landlord. The caller was advised of landlord-tenant rights. The caller was advised not to answer the door and refer the landlord to call the police department as well.

4:01 p.m. — A caller from the 500 block of Railroad Avenue requested to speak to an officer regarding tenant issues.

10:08 p.m. — A caller from the 500 block of Sacramento Street reported a disturbance with her husband but wasn't injured. A person was arrested on charges of inflicting injury on a spouse or cohabitant.

— Ross Maak