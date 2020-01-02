Nevada County police blotter: Caller reports French people dragging woman by hair

Grass Valley Police Department

Tuesday

1:36 a.m. — A man from North Church Street and Doris Drive reported a woman was vandalizing his truck. A report was taken.

4:37 a.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Upper Slate Creek Road reported a man under a restraining order was on the property. He was arrested on suspicion of violating the restraining order.

11:24 a.m. — A caller from the 100 block of West Main Street reported fraud on a credit card.

12:25 p.m. — A caller from the hospital reported an extremely drunk man had been discharged and was barely able to stand. He was arrested on suspicion of being drunk in public.

2:23 p.m. — A caller from Nevada City Highway and Gates Place reported six people at a vacant building having a party and getting high.

4:16 p.m. — A caller from the 600 block of Sutton Way reported a man pulled a knife on a 12-year-old boy for his “heelies.” A report was taken.

4:36 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 1900 block of Nevada City Highway reported a woman driving a car in the parking lot. The woman was passing out while drinking a milkshake. She was arrested on suspicion of possessing a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia, and an outstanding warrant.

5:06 p.m. — A woman from the 2000 block of Nevada City Highway reported a person opened a PG&E account in her name.

8:45 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Sierra College Drive reported a woman had been pepper sprayed and her vehicle was stolen. A report was taken.

9:48 p.m. — A caller from North Church Street reported a bottle rocket.

11:42 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 100 block of West Main Street reported five to seven people in a physical fight. A woman was reported to have been injured.

Wednesday

12:02 a.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Wood Street reported fireworks.

1:10 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 800 block of Sutton Way reported having left a wallet in a cart that then could not be found.

4:31 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Eureka Street reported people stuck in an elevator. They were able to get out.

6:12 p.m. — A caller from Horizon Circle reported a blind dog stuck in a water drain, which was rescued.

10:45 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 1700 block of East Main Street reported a truck drove into a building. Another caller reported the truck was “slamming” into multiple buildings. A building inspector was called out. A man was cited and released from the hospital on suspicion of driving under the influence.

Nevada County Sheriff’s Office

Wednesday

12:35 a.m. — A caller from Oak Ridge and Indian Springs roads reported gunshots, motorcycles and bonfires.

12:40 a.m. — A caller from Retrac Way reported someone shooting or setting off fireworks.

1:45 a.m. — A caller from Highway 174 and Lower Colfax Road reported a man walking on the side of the road in a white onesie. He could not be located.

3:24 a.m. — A caller from Grass Valley Avenue reported hearing several gunshots.

3:04 p.m. — A caller from Gray Oak Drive reported finding a severed pig head on private property. It was from a wild pig and had been mostly eaten by wildlife, and did not appear suspicious.

4:01 p.m. — A caller from Bitney Springs and Excelsior roads reported a sports car “burning out.”

10:24 p.m. — A caller from Lawrence Way reported a buck stuck in netting fence that was breaking things in the yard trying to get free.

Nevada City Police Department

Wednesday

3:51 a.m. — A caller from Broad and Bridge streets reported a woman was dragged by her hair by some French people who were trying to drag her into a car. A report was taken.

12:24 p.m. — A caller from Winter Street reported the theft of a rear license plate.

1:46 p.m. — A caller from Zion Street reported a man trying to fight people in front of a business.

7:19 p.m. — A caller from Sacramento Street reported receiving a fraudulent $100 bill.

