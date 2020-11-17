Nevada County police blotter: Caller reports former friend posted topless photo on social media
Grass Valley Police Department
Monday
8:08 a.m. — A woman from the 100 block of Ophir Street reported a scam call.
1:20 p.m. — A man reported he had been beaten up in the 1200 block of Sutton Way.
1:51 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 1000 block of East Main Street reported a man with mental health issues took a bag of supplements worth $140 and left on foot.
3:24 p.m. — A caller reported a former friend posted a memory on social media of the caller topless.
5:06 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 200 block of East Main Street reported a man approached an 8-year-old boy in the bathroom and said, “Come here, sweetie.” Other customers were keeping the mother from approaching the man. A report was taken.
7:08 p.m. — A man in the 800 block of Sutton Way reported he was being harassed by a bunch of people and when he opened the door of his tiny house to have a cigarette, a man came up and punched him. A report was taken.
Nevada County Sheriff’s Office
Monday
9 a.m. — A caller from Cobblers Way reported an AT&T gift card scam.
10:19 a.m. — A caller from Gas Canyon Road reported an injured goose with fishing line wrapped around its leg. The goose seemed mobile and could not be approached.
10:38 a.m. — A caller from Spanish Lane reported a woman who was not known to the residents rang the doorbell and left a half-empty cup of coffee.
11:14 a.m. — A caller from the hospital reported the victim of an assault a week ago at a business on Highway 49 and Sweetland Road.
11:31 a.m. — A caller from La Barr Meadows and Old White Toll roads reported hearing six to eight gunshots at about 12:45 a.m., possible from a moving vehicle.
12:12 p.m. — A caller from East Drive reported receiving a fraud call.
12:34 p.m. — A man from Rattlesnake Road reported a fraud call.
2:55 p.m. — A caller from Highway 20 and Conservation Road reported finding stolen mail while hiking.
3:40 p.m. — A caller from Highway 49 and Brewer Road reported a person firing a rifle out of a minivan, possibly trying to poach. No one was located.
Nevada City Police Department
Monday
10:10 a.m. — A caller from a business on Broad Street reported a customer’s card was declined and he was trying to leave without paying.
2:59 p.m. — A caller from Boulder Street reported the theft of a truck.
— Liz Kellar
