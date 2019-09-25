Nevada County police blotter: Caller reports Facebook slander about ‘heroin-addicted animals’

Grass Valley Police Department

Wednesday

8:11 a.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Olympia Drive reported the theft of items.

10:13 a.m. — A caller from the 200 block of North Church Street reported the theft of a saw.

10:37 a.m. — A caller from the 11000 block of Nevada City Highway reported a driver left with a bottle of vodka between their legs and a small child in the back seat. The vehicle could not be located.

11:19 a.m. — A caller reported a man was drunk and breaking things, then cut his hand on a knife by accident. A report was taken.

12:22 p.m. — A caller from the 900 block of La Barr Meadows Road reported finding a needle with a substance in it. It was collected for destruction.

12:36 p.m. — A caller from the 1900 block of Nevada City Highway reported an argument involving multiple parties. A woman reportedly used profanities to tell juveniles to get off the sidewalk and they spit on her. The juveniles were located and counseled on appropriate public behavior.

12:56 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Northridge Drive reported a drunk juvenile on the sidewalk, unresponsive and throwing up.

1:50 p.m. — A caller from the 1800 block of East Main Street reported a traffic collision with injuries to a pregnant woman.

2:18 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 100 block of Litton Drive reported a possible burglary.

3:12 p.m. — A caller from South Auburn and West Empire streets reported a possible drug deal with money and substances being exchanged. They were gone when an officer arrived.

3:53 p.m. — A caller from the 300 block of Alta Street reported a power line down in the road.

4:23 p.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Race Street reported drug activity involving a man and a woman, who were gone when an officer arrived.

6:30 p.m. — A caller from Condon Park reported a teenage boy claiming someone stole a phone.

3:58 a.m. — A caller from East Main Street and Brunswick Road reported two men who seemed fidgety and were checking mailboxes. They could not be located.

Nevada County Sheriff’s Office

Tuesday

7:20 a.m. — A caller from Meda Drive and Three Sevens Place reported two vehicles had been vandalized.

9:37 a.m. — A caller from Pleasant Valley Road and Covert Way reported six goats and two sheep that do not belong to her on the property.

10:13 a.m. — A caller from Empire Mine State Park reported a loose dog had attacked another dog. It could not be located.

11:43 a.m. — A caller from Magnolia Road requested a welfare check on an emaciated horse and a dog that is kept caged without food or water. The caller said a dead donkey might also be on the property. A report was taken.

12:01 p.m. — A big rig driver from Highway 49 and Lime Kiln Road reported road rage involving a white Toyota pickup. The pickup driver pulled over and wanted to fight. The driver of the pilot car in front of the big rig also called, to report the pickup driver was brake-checking her.

12:05 p.m. — A caller from Robert Court reported a tenant who moved out had thrown paint all over the interior and the furniture, and had removed the door handles.

1:14 p.m. — A caller from Tyler Foote Crossing Road reported a tortoise in the road.

3:08 p.m. — A caller reported a person is repeatedly tagging and slandering a business on Facebook, calling the employees “heroin-addicted animals.”

3:24 p.m. — A caller reported an assault victim.

3:28 p.m. — A caller from Wallis Drive reported a man beat him up, but said he did not need medical attention.

6:37 p.m. — A caller from Wolf and Duggans roads reported a cow fell off the back of a trailer and possibly had a broken back or leg. Another cow had wandered off.

8:42 p.m. — A caller from Bluebird Court reported hearing two gunshots.

10:36 p.m. — A caller from Elnora Drive reported the possible theft of items from a house.

10:45 p.m. — A woman reported a man took her phone and car keys after an argument, then called back to say he stole her ID and $500. The man called a friend and said the woman was drunk and wanted cocaine and that’s what the argument was about.

11:05 p.m. — A caller from Kearney Court reported a rattlesnake in the house. The caller put up a baby gate to try and stop it from getting into the kitchen. It was gone when a deputy arrived.

Nevada City Police Department

Tuesday

10:14 a.m. — A caller from Clay Street reported a fraud of $423 via a computer scam.

— Liz Kellar