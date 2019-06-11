Nevada County Police Blotter: Caller reports dog biting vehicle

Grass Valley Police Department

Monday

7:43 a.m. — Multiple callers from Highway 20 and Dorsey Drive reported a person hanging from the fence on the overpass. The person was contacted and was not suicidal.

9:19 a.m. — A caller from the 900 block of Plaza Drive reported a man and woman scaring away customers. A man was found passed out in the landscaping, and was extremely intoxicated. He was arrested on suspicion of being drunk in public.

10:18 a.m. — A caller from the hospital reported a patient vandalized items and was brandishing a knife.

10:19 a.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Richardson Street reported possible heroin overdose in the parking lot.

11:24 a.m. — A caller from a business in the 2000 block of Nevada City Highway reported an irate customer drinking a bottle of liquor. The person was removed from the business.

1:14 p.m. — A caller from the 500 block of Glenwood Road reported hearing a loud noise, possibly a gunshot, with a vehicle leaving at high speed.

1:21 p.m. — A caller from the 500 block of Whiting Street reported a burglary to a business. Plywood had been removed from a broken window and the door was opened, but nothing was stolen.

2:34 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 200 block of East Main Street reported a person had just enjoyed a meal but couldn’t pay for it. The person paid.

7:30 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 2000 block of Nevada City Highway reported a woman took two bags of merchandise and left without paying.

7:43 p.m. — A caller from the 900 block of McCourtney Road reported two women acting strange and punching garbage cans, and abusing a dog.

8:36 p.m. — A caller from Bell Hill School reported a boy and a girl trying to steal a ladder, who dropped it and ran when confronted.

11:44 p.m. — A caller from the 500 block of Brighton Street reported two trucks chasing each other in the Condon Park area and driving at high speed. Another caller reported two racing trucks on Bennett and Depot streets. The trucks could not be located.

Tuesday

12:13 a.m. — A caller from a business in the 800 block of Sutton Way reported a stolen iPhone.

Nevada County Sheriff’s Office

Monday

12:56 a.m. — A caller from Minnow Way reported an argument going on for hours. A man left in a vehicle and took out a neighbor’s mailbox.

5:50 a.m. — A caller from Ridge Road and Via Vista reported a dead deer in the road with scavengers en route.

6:20 a.m. — A woman reported another woman had been assaulted, had been shot in the head and was pleading for her life. She was not making any sense. A report was taken.

8:22 a.m. — A caller from the hospital reported a squirrel bite on Leaf Hill Road.

9:06 a.m. — A caller from McDaniel Road reported a stray dog bit a vehicle.

1:34 p.m. — A State Parks officer turned in vertebrae found at Bridgeport. It was unknown if it was human or animal.

1:39 p.m. — A caller from Lightning Tree Road reported identity theft.

1:57 p.m. — A caller reported a domestic violence incident with a granddaughter, with no medical attention needed. The suspect had left in a vehicle. She then called to say she wanted to be taken to the looney bin. Several callers from Banner Lava Cap Road reported she was on foot in traffic and screaming. She called back and was screaming to come get her and cussing at dispatch to do their job. She was arrested on suspicion of vandalism and battery on a family member.

2:38 p.m. — A caller from Bissell Place reported finding a large stash of pocket knives and other weapons, possibly stolen.

3 p.m. — A caller from Oak Hollow Circle reported a woman drunk in a ditch with a bottle.

4:20 p.m. — A caller from Lyman Gilmore School reported six juveniles trespassing, ripping signs down and possibly drinking vodka.

4:36 p.m. — A caller from Sky Pines Road reported mail theft.

4:43 p.m. — A caller from Ridge Top Court reported the theft of wood.

6:51 p.m. — A caller from Highway 174 and Hansen Lane reported two transients in a physical fight. They could not be located.

Nevada City Police Department

Monday

6:27 p.m. — A caller from Court and Main streets reported a crate of unopened wine in the juror parking lot that needed to be picked up before a transient gets ahold of it.

— Liz Kellar