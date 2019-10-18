Nevada County police blotter: Caller reports ding dong ditchers

Grass Valley Police Department

Thursday

8:26 a.m. — A caller from the 800 block of West Main Street filed an online report of vandalism.

8:32 a.m. — A caller filed an online report of fraud.

8:33 a.m. — A caller filed an online report of theft.

8:35 a.m. — A caller filed an online report of theft.

8:35 a.m. — A caller from the 1200 block of Sutton Way filed an online fraud report.

8:36 a.m. — A caller from the hospital filed an online vandalism report.

8:40 a.m. — A caller from the 400 block of Brunswick Road filed an online vandalism report.

8:42 a.m. — A caller from a business in the 100 block of West McKnight Way filed an online theft report.

10:31 a.m. — A caller from a business in the 400 block of East Main Street reported someone broke a cash machine and took money.

10:43 a.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Forest Glade Circle reported the theft of mail from a mailbox, and requested extra patrols.

10:55 a.m. — A caller from a business in the 400 block of Sutton Way reported a burglary.

10:58 a.m. — A caller from a business in the 100 block of Idaho-Maryland Road reported the theft of a delivery vehicle.

11:06 a.m. — A caller from a business in the 800 block of Sutton Way reported the theft of groceries by a man who left on a bicycle.

11:09 a.m. — A caller from a business in the 300 block of Dorsey Drive reported a man stole a leaf blower and fled in a vehicle.

12:42 p.m. — A caller from the 400 block of Henderson Street reported three men making drug deals.

12:48 p.m. — A woman from the 800 block of Sutton Way reported the theft of an iPhone from a purse.

12:49 p.m. — A caller from West Main and Mill streets reported an unoccupied car in the roadway. A person was cited on unknown charges.

1:44 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 2000 block of Nevada City Highway reported an intoxicated man shoplifted and then left in a vehicle, almost hitting someone in the parking lot. He was gone when an officer arrived.

2:28 p.m. — A caller reported a physical fight with a man pushing a woman before fleeing.

3:21 p.m. — A caller requested a juvenile be cited for multiple assaults. The juvenile was booked into juvenile hall on suspicion of battery against a school employee.

4:08 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Neal Street reported a man driving with an open container, with a child in the vehicle. He could not be located.

4:17 p.m. — A man reported his wallet was possibly stolen, with other ID cards returned but not a concealed carry permit.

6:56 p.m. — A woman reported a person was throwing rocks at her car.

7:41 p.m. — A caller reported a physical fight with both parties leaving in a vehicle.

8:46 p.m. — A caller from South Church Street reported a man going through a planter box and cat items, who then left on foot. He could not be located.

Friday

6:14 a.m. — A caller reported ding dong ditchers, who could not be located.

Nevada County Sheriff’s Office

Thursday

10:36 a.m. — A caller from Shannon Way reported an argument involving a man and a woman who both were intoxicated. The man started a physical fight, then took wine and left on foot. He was extremely drunk when contacted and refused to come to the door. He was advised against trespassing and said he would not return.

10:50 a.m. — A caller from Hiers Road reported hearing three gunshots. Nothing was located.

1:23 p.m. — A caller from Highway 20 and Cattle drive reported a man sitting on the ledge of the overpass.

3:50 p.m. — A caller from Washington Road reported a man grabbed a woman’s arm and pushed her after throwing something at her. The situation was mediated.

4:50 p.m. — A man from Deadmans Flat Road reported he had been run off the road and needed a tow truck. He was not injured.

5:29 p.m. — A caller from Spyglass Court reported a man threatening to shoot the caller. He was arrested on suspicion of making criminal threats.

9:43 p.m. — A caller from the jail requested pickup of marijuana brought in by an inmate.

11:07 p.m. — A caller from Indian Trail reported a horse broke down a fence and was in the back yard.

Nevada City Police Department

Thursday

12:11 a.m. — A caller from Zion Street reported the theft of a purse from an unlocked vehicle.

6:41 p.m. — A caller from B Street reported a burglary to a locked vehicle.

— Liz Kellar