Nevada County police blotter: Caller reports device exploded in porta-potty

Grass Valley Police Department

Friday

10 a.m. — A caller from a business in the 2000 block of Nevada City Highway reported a theft.

3:56 p.m. — A caller from Highway 20 and Brunswick Road reported a multi-vehicle collision with a vehicle in the center divide.

4:11 p.m. — A caller from Highway 20 and Dorsey Drive reported a car had been going the wrong way on the on-ramp but turned around.

4:43 p.m. — A caller from the 400 block of Henderson Street reported two men in a physical fight.

5:15 p.m. — A caller from West Main and South Church streets reported a vehicle hit a pedestrian.

10:19 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 700 block of Taylorville Road reported a man and woman in a car exposed themselves to an employee, who is a minor, in the drive-thru. It could not be located.

Saturday

2:55 a.m. — A caller from the 400 block of Henderson Street reported three men in a physical fight.

8:13 a.m. — A caller from the 700 block of Sutton Way reported a man and woman in a physical fight.

10:48 a.m. — A caller from the 800 block of East Main Street reported a man in the road, making inappropriate gestures and pouring out a beer. He was arrested on suspicion of being drunk in public and providing a false ID, as well as on an outstanding warrant.

11:20 a.m. — A caller from Neal and South Church streets reported finding two large knives and a mallet in a flower bed.

11:45 a.m. — A caller from Yuba River Court reported a woman screaming people were after her. She then began hitting a vehicle when the owner refused to give her a ride. She was arrested on a warrant.

12:04 p.m. — A man from the 1200 block of Sutton Way reported an assault and the theft of a backpack.

6:25 p.m. — A caller from the 800 block of Sutton Way reported a man trying to find his vehicle who was obviously intoxicated and could barely walk. He then got into a vehicle and left. He was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence and an outstanding warrant.

7:53 p.m. — A caller from the 800 block of Sutton Way reported a stolen vehicle. A “be on the lookout” alert was issued.

8:30 p.m. — A caller from the 600 block of Freeman Lane reported juveniles egged a vehicle. The situation was mediated.

10:32 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 1000 block of Sutton Way reported a man and woman had been sleeping in the business and keep coming back in and eating food off the shelves. No charges were requested and they were advised not to return.

Sunday

11:26 a.m. — A caller from East McKnight Way and La Barr Meadows Road reported a school bus just ran over a stop sign and left the scene.

11:34 a.m. — A caller from a business in the 100 block of Dorsey Drive reported having been pushed by a woman.

3:20 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 100 block of Mill Street reported a woman refusing to wear a mask and refusing to leave. She said she had a medical exemption. She was advised the business had the right to ask her to leave and she could be cited for trespassing. She then left willingly.

6:22 p.m. — A caller from Stacey Lane reported a drunken man punched a hole in a wall and was throwing a bed outside.

NEVADA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Friday

12:58 p.m. — A caller from New Rome Road, near Eaglepine Place, reported a group trespassing on their property.

4:18 p.m. — A caller from Allison Ranch Road reported two male subjects “in a vehicle similar to a fire truck” were trespassing,

6:23 p.m. — A caller from the jail reported contraband found in the mail.

10:40 p.m. — A caller from Yuba Ridge Drive, near Jones Bar Road, reported a downed tree was blocking the roadway.

Saturday

6:57 a.m. — A caller from Rough and Ready Highway reported a man walked up to the porch and was talking nonsense. He was arrested on suspicion of being under the influence of a controlled substance, possessing a controlled substance and violating post-release community supervision.

2:48 p.m. — A caller from the jail reported an inmate destroyed a TV.

3 p.m. — A woman reported her husband went to an address on Newtown Road to get hypnotized to stop smoking, and had not returned or answered his phone. She was hysterical and said it was not like him. She called back at 3:28 p.m. to report she found him.

3:57 p.m. — A caller from Penna Way, near Garden Lane, reported a subject was speeding on a private gravel road, stating the subject does so daily.

4:33 p.m. — A caller from Sisil Lane, near Horton Street, reported she heard a man screaming, and a large boom.

9:58 p.m. — Multiple callers from Hansen Lane reported fireworks.

11:45 p.m. — A caller from Combie Road reported two men “in their 50s” had been cat-calling her. The caller stated she had informed them she was a minor, but they said they didn’t care and continued making derogatory remarks toward her. She stated she told them she was calling law enforcement, and they left.

Sunday

12:34 p.m. — A man reported he had been hiking near Bowman Lake and found what he thought was a body in a black Hefty bag. He saw it on Sept. 8 but did not report it until now because he had been on vacation.

2:08 p.m. — A caller from McCourtney Road and Thoroughbred Loop reported someone dropped an explosive device, possibly an M-80, into a porta-potty. The explosion caused human waste to cover the inside.

6:44 p.m. — A caller from Connie Drive near Norlene Way reported a woman and her son in a physical fight. A report was taken.

NEVADA CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT

Friday

11:11 a.m. — A caller from Uren Street, near Nevada Street, reported his dog had been bitten by a bat the previous night.

5:04 p.m. — A caller from Railroad Avenue, near Sacramento Street, reported a man had thrown food at them.

Saturday

9:59 a.m. — Two callers from Union Street, near Coyote Street, separately reported a disturbance caused by a farmer’s market customer who refused to wear a mask and went on to set up a table and computer screen, “blasting propaganda loudly.” The man was “gathering a group of anti-maskers.”

10:29 a.m. — A caller from Boulder Street, near Broad Street, reported an aggressive Rottweiler was roaming the area.

— Victoria Penate and Liz Kellar