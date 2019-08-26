Nevada County Police Blotter: Caller reports concert competition

Grass Valley Police Department

Sunday’s logs were not available as of press time.

Nevada County Sheriff’s Office

Sunday

8:13 a.m. — A caller from Penn Valley Drive and Daffodil Court reported a man on private property who could barely complete a sentence and who did not know his own name. The man got into the caller’s vehicle and seemed to be trying to start it.

11:04 a.m. — A caller from Highway 49 at the Bear River bridge reported a shirtless man standing in the fast lane, staring at nothing.

11:14 a.m. — A caller from Starwood Lane reported a neighbor’s pit bull keeps getting out and starting fights with other dogs. A report was taken.

11:29 a.m. — A caller from Mulberry Lane and You Bet Road reported the theft of a utility trailer.

12:12 p.m. — A caller from Brooks Road reported a man, who might have been on meth, breaking things, throwing items around and threatening to kill the caller.

12:18 p.m. — A caller from Carrington Lane reported vandalism to security lights.

3:31 p.m. — A caller reported a man on meth who was attacking people on Hidden Valley Road. He could not be located.

7:47 p.m. — A caller from Bridgeport reported a man and woman hitting each other. They could not be located.

9:38 p.m. — A caller from Ridge Road and Via Vista reported a large oak tree in the road and power lines down.

Nevada City Police Department

Sunday

10:40 a.m. — A caller from a business on Argall Way reported a woman swinging a chair, trying to break the window. She did break the door. She was arrested on suspicion of felony vandalism.

2:07 p.m. — A caller from Nevada Street reported a woman was overly intoxicated and hallucinating.

5:21 p.m. — A caller from Pioneer Park reported someone competing with a concert in the park by playing an electric guitar.

9:08 p.m. — A caller from Argall Way reported a broken window with a brick out front.

— Liz Kellar