Nevada County police blotter: Caller reports chicken-eating bear

Wednesday

12:07 a.m. — A caller from High Street and Highway 49 reported seeing a light on in the basement. A person was advised against trespassing, as well as of several outstanding warrants.

4:14 a.m. — A woman reported a man attacked her and hit an 8 year old in the head. She said the man punched her in the face, choked her, threw her to the ground, sat on top of her and choked her again. He had left the house. He was arrested on suspicion of spousal abuse and child endangerment.

8:02 a.m. — A caller from Diamond Back Way reported someone broke into a house. No theft or vandalism was found.

11:18 a.m. — A caller from a business on Pleasant Valley and Blackledge roads reported a shirtless, barefoot man outside screaming, saying he is having a heart attack and is covered with ants. He could not be located. At 11:51 a.m., a caller reported he was back and pounding on the door. He was advised against trespassing.

12:40 p.m. — A man at Purdon Crossing reported five people dredging at night. He then said they were chasing him with guns.

1:05 p.m. — A woman on Penn Valley Drive reported a man threw a bottle at her vehicle, hitting and breaking the mirror.

1:20 p.m. — A caller from Sunnyside Lane reported an eBay scam.

4:49 p.m. — A caller from Casci Road reported campers on private property refusing to leave. They were advised they were trespassing and agreed to pack up.

5:28 p.m. — A caller from Williams Ranch School reported two people riding dirt bikes on the lawn and trails.

6:23 p.m. — A caller from Spence Court reported ongoing bear issues, with the bear eating two chickens that day.

8:09 p.m. — A caller from Little Valley Road reported a woman who seemed under the influence, knocking on trailer doors and going inside if no one answered. She could not be located.

8:54 p.m. — A caller from Rough and Ready reported an asteroid or falling star on fire in the sky.

8:56 p.m. — A caller from Oak Drive reported someone shooting off bottle rockets. Nothing was located.

10:44 p.m. — A woman reported a man punched her in the face, and she needed medical attention.

Wednesday

11:40 a.m. — A caller from Prospect Street reported the theft of items from an unlocked vehicle.

11:52 a.m. — A caller from the Eric Rood Administrative Center reported a person harassing customers and trying to steal from the cafe.

8:55 p.m. — A caller reported a verbal dispute on Sugarloaf. Nothing was located. At 9:29 p.m., a caller reported hearing yelling and people breaking branches. It was quiet when an officer arrived.

